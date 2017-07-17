Andrew Dakich (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

It appears former Michigan basketball player Andrew Dakich is returning to the Big Ten.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Dakich will finish his college basketball career at Ohio State as a grad transfer this season. Goodman tweeted out the news Monday.

Dakich, 23, originally announced in May that he was transferring to Quinnipiac in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for his final season.

Dakich graduated from Michigan in the spring and didn’t play this past season, preserving his eligibility for a fifth year.

In 49 career games at Michigan, Dakich played sparingly off the bench and recorded 22 points, 24 rebounds, 21 assists and seven steals in 203 minutes.

Dakich’s move marks the third straight year a Michigan grad transfer will play at another Big Ten school, joining Max Bielfeldt (Indiana) and Spike Albrecht (Purdue). Bielfeldt and Albrecht both went on to win the Big Ten regular-season title with the Hoosiers and Boilermakers in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

