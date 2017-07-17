Skip in Skip
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman talk about one another's sports after a skills competition Monday in Ann Arbor. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was on the DL Monday, a hip flexor holding him out of participating in a skills challenge between some of the Michigan and AS Roma soccer players who are in town to play a game this week in Detroit.

Harbaugh and his players have built a relationship with the Italian soccer team, which hosted Michigan’s final spring practice in Rome in April.

“It’s great to see the guys interact and have a little bit of fun,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh is nursing an injury, and while he gave a few pointers to Joe Beneducci, who was in goal to defend penalty kicks, he could not participate in the different drills.

“I wanted to, but I pulled a muscle. Hip flexor I acquired playing softball at Camp Michigania a couple weeks ago,” Harbaugh said. “I was trying to play softball, dads versus the staff and camp members. Tried to chase down fly balls and leg out grounders.”

Harbaugh is planning to attend the AS Roma-Paris Saint-Germain game Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Before that final practice in Rome Harbaugh said he would be interested in having Michigan play an overseas game and said AS Roma’s new stadium that is not yet completed would be a great place. He said he has had “some preliminary conversations” about that possibility.

Senior defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said the outing Monday renewed some of the relationships with the AS Roma players they made while in Rome.

Michigan, AS Roma compete in skills competition
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries throwing a
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries throwing a football with some assistance from Michigan quarterback John O'Korn during a skills competition between the two teams Monday, July 17, 2017, on the Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives AS Roma
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq after he fielded a punt during the skills competition.
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his foot at kicking
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his foot at kicking and puts it through the uprights for a point during the skills competition.
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq puts a kick through the
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq puts a kick through the uprights and both teams break into a cheer during the skills competition.
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive linemen Mason Cole shows some skills,
Michigan offensive linemen Mason Cole shows some skills, tapping in a bouncing soccer ball into the net for a score, goofing around during the competition.
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq pulls in a punt during
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq pulls in a punt during the skills competition.
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler jokes around with
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler jokes around with AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq and defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons.
Fullscreen
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks the ball,
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks the ball, trying his foot at kicking with limited success.
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks
Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks the ball, trying his foot at kicking with limited success.
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and AS Roma soccer
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and AS Roma soccer club CEO Umberto Gandini and coach Eusebio Di Francesco talk on the field during the skills competition.
Fullscreen
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons gives
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons gives punting a football a try.
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman works on his throwing
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman works on his throwing technique before the start of the skills competition as Michigan's Jon Runyan Jr. looks on.
Fullscreen
AS Roma soccer club coach Eusebio Di Francesco breaks
AS Roma soccer club coach Eusebio Di Francesco breaks into a smile as his players and Michigan players switch sports for an afternoon with limited success.
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh applauds AS Roma players
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh applauds AS Roma players during the skills competition.
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries his foot at
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries his foot at kicking a football.
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman throws his arms
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman throws his arms up as his kick doesn't go through the uprights.
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his hand at being
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his hand at being a quarterback during the skills competition.
Fullscreen
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons goes for
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons goes for the long pass, trying out his quarterback skills.
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman form looks good
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman form looks good but his kick goes wide of the uprights.
Fullscreen
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. puts a shot on net
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. puts a shot on net during the skills competition but is stopped cold.
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman can't pull in a
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman can't pull in a punt return during a skills competition.
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler does a throw-in during
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler does a throw-in during the skills competition.
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. tries his
Michigan offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. tries his foot at launching a soccer ball downfield during skills competition.
Fullscreen
Michigan players Jared Wangler, Maurice Hurst Jr. and
Michigan players Jared Wangler, Maurice Hurst Jr. and Michigan quarterback John O'Korn exchange gifts of jerseys with AS Roma players Kevin Strootman, Maxim Gonalons and Umar Sadiq after the competition.
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman and Michigan head
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, wearing a Roma jersey given to him by the team, talk after competition.
Fullscreen
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh shows off his
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh shows off his AS Roma jersey given to him by the team after a skills competition between the two teams.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

    “It’s been a great experience just from going on a trip, to offseason workouts, and then having this cool experience,” Hurst said. “It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve gotten to experience a lot of new things and stuff that we may not have if we were going to a different school.”

    While several of the Wolverines were part of the skills competition, Harbaugh spent time chatting with members of the AS Roma staff. He said he got some tips from them, particularly the way they practice.

    “High intensity, hour and a half to two-hour practices, no breaks,” Harbaugh said. “I know for a fact there’s definite crossovers and things we have learned and will continue to learn.”

    Harbaugh also believes soccer is something every kid should play.

    “I always encourage youngsters in America to play soccer,” he said. “Every American boy should play soccer until the eighth grade and then they should play football. American football.”

    Speaking of American football, Harbaugh was asked if his team is ready for the upcoming season.

    “That’s the burning question,” he said. “We start practice July 31. Training has been going well as our guys continue the preparations to get started. All deep breaths have been taken, now it’s time to train and get ready for the season.”

    The players have been going through summer workouts under the watch of strength coach Kevin Tolbert.

    “I’ve been looking in through the keyhole, seeing them working out a few times,” Harbaugh said.

    The NCAA is enforcing new practice rules this season. Preseason camp is extended one week, but teams no longer can hold two-a-day practices. There are three non-contact practices per week and one day per week without practice.

    “Have to adjust the practice schedules,” Harbaugh said. “The schedule has all been made, practices have been planned out the next year. All the rules that were necessary to put in to the schedule have been put in. For instance, there are new time demands, 14 additional days off during the school year, which have all been planned for. The one day off a week in training camp, that’s been planned for. We moved the training camp up seven days which is part of the new rules. No two a days. All new rules have been implemented and planned for.

    “It’s very good, common sense. I don’t think there’s any industry anymore that’s not getting a day off or having two a days or three a days. Pilots don’t do it, resident surgeons don’t do sleep deprivation anymore, either does the military. It just makes sense there should be a day given off per week. Makes all the sense in the world to me.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

