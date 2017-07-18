Moritz Wagner and Michigan will open the Maui Invitational against LSU on Nov. 20. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Less than 24 hours after the majority of Michigan’s nonconference schedule was unveiled, the final piece was revealed on Tuesday.

The bracket for the 2017 Maui Invitational was released and the Wolverines will open against LSU on Nov. 20 in the first round of the eight-team tournament. Tip-off is set for 11:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

LSU is coming off a 10-21 season and lost 17 of its final 18 games, including 15 straight from Jan. 7-Feb. 25. The dismal campaign led to the firing of Johnny Jones and the hiring of former VCU coach Will Wade.

Michigan will face either host Chaminade and Notre Dame in the second round.

On the other side of the bracket, Marquette will square off against VCU and Witchita State takes on California in the opening round.

All games will be played at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii, and broadcasted on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Michigan will be making its sixth appearance in the Maui Invitational and vying for its third tournament title (1985, 1988).

Michigan’s 2017-18 nonconference schedule

Nov. 3 vs. Grand Valley State (exhibition)

Nov. 11 vs. North Florida

Nov. 13 vs. Central Michigan

Nov. 16 vs. Southern Mississippi

Nov. 20 vs. LSU (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 21 vs. Chaminade or Notre Dame (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 22 TBD (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 26 vs. UC Riverside

Nov. 29 at North Carolina

Dec. 9 vs. UCLA

Dec. 12 at Texas

Dec. 16 vs. Detroit Mercy at Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 21 vs. Alabama A&M

Dec. 30 vs. Jacksonville

