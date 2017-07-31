Cameron McGrone (Photo: Josh Newkirk, Scout.com)

Cameron McGrone, a four-star linebacker from Indianapolis Lawrence Central, committed to Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class on Monday.

Scout.com ranks McGrone (6-1, 215) the No. 1 outside linebacker in Indiana, No. 4 in the Midwest and No. 23 nationally for 2018.

McGrone picked the Wolverines over offers from Notre Dame, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin and many others.

Michigan offered McGrone on June 22. He is friends with current Michigan running back Chris Evans, who went to high school at Indianapolis Ben Davis.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was the lead recruiter for McGrone.

“Definitely, he gets me going,” McGrone said of Brown to Scout.com. “His knowledge is great in football. He’s been business for so long. That’s really the main thing. He’s very enthusiastic, so I could see myself around a guy like that, getting me hyped up every day.”

