Indianapolis Lawrence Central senior linebacker Cameron McGrone is not only a standout on the field, he boasts a 3.92 grade-point average. (Photo: Monika Samek / Scout)

Michigan started off Saturday’s BBQ at the Big House, an annual event for recruits, by receiving a verbal commitment from Akron (Ohio) Hoban junior offensive lineman Nolan Rumler.

His father, Todd Rumler, played at Michigan and Nolan has had a scholarship offer from the Wolverines since his freshman year, so it had long been speculated he would be a Wolverine himself.

Fellow four-star junior Stephen Herron, a four-star defensive end from Louisville (Ky.) Trinity, ended the day by giving Michigan his verbal, making it book-end commitments for the maize and blue.

On Monday, Indianapolis Lawrence Central senior linebacker Cameron McGrone publicly announced his commitment to Michigan, giving the Wolverines three commitments from BBQ visitors.

“No other university compares to Michigan, and it’s home for me,” Rumler said. “It’s right before my season starts, so it’s the right time for me. I’ve been a recruit since I was a freshman, so I’m two years in to the process, and I’ve seen a lot so far from every school.”

Rumler is currently ranked as a top 125 overall prospect by Scout. He has experience at tackle, but Scout analyst Bill Greene believes center or guard may be his best spot come college.

“He is very strong, especially in his lower body, and plays with great leverage,” Green said. “Rumler is extremely physical, and plays with a lot of intensity. He is also highly intelligent, and he would have no problem making all the calls on the offensive line.”

Herron was not the layup Rumler was. He held offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Purdue and many more. An explosive athlete, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Herron played varsity ball as a freshman in New Albany, Ind., before transferring to Trinity last season.

As a sophomore, he recorded 75 tackles (16 for loss) and 10 sacks. In addition, he carries a 4.2 grade-point average and has been noted by coaches and trainers as an extremely high character kid off the field and an elite pass rushing prospect on it. In fact, Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison compared Herron to former Wolverine and Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton.

“Everything in my life has been about family,” Herron told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich. “I’m an only child, so I get all the love and I’m really close with my coaches and friends. Everything is about relationships in my life. I like to keep everything close and give it my heart, so the coaches at Michigan are great and I got that feeling, too. I love Coach Jim Harbaugh a lot. I love Coach Mattison, obviously, and Coach (Don) Brown (the team’s defensive coordinator). I love all three of them. I like their scheme and enjoyed talking to them my first and second visits to Michigan and how I would fit into the scheme.”

In McGrone, the Wolverines get a recruit in which they had to quickly make up ground. Michigan offered in June, after other schools like Notre Dame and Wisconsin had long established relationships with him. A good first visit followed by this BBQ visit allowed the Wolverines to not only catch up, but pass those schools. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound McGrone’s aggressive style fits with Brown’s philosophy, but his academic prowess (3.92 GPA) also led him to Michigan.

“Obviously Cam’s very highly recruited,” Lawrence Central head coach Bill Peebles said. “He’s a heck of a football player, but the thing I talk about which separates him from other people and why he had dozens of offers from the best institutions in the country, is what he does off the field.”

In addition to the three commitments, the Wolverines also extended several scholarship offers during the BBQ. East Kentwood junior offensive tackle Logan Brown and defensive tackle Mazi Smith both received offers, as did Anaheim (Calif.) Orange County Lutheran wide receiver Kyle Ford.

More information

Nolan Rumler profile

Stephen Herron profile

Cameron McGrone profile

Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.