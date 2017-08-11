Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh dicusses the UM quarterback competition. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Wilton Speight (3) was Michigan’s starting quarterback last season. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan’s quarterback situation has evolved — for now — into a two-man competition, coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday night after practice.

At Big Ten media days in late July, Harbaugh had called it “a dead heat” among three players, Wilton Speight, the starter last season, John O’Korn, the backup a year ago, and redshirt freshman Brandon Peters.

“John and Wilton have really stepped up,” Harbaugh said in his first media availability since the start of camp on July 31. “I think they’ve created a little bit of separation and they’re battling now. It’s one with the ones, and the next day the other’s with the ones and the other is with the twos. We’re keeping a very close eye on it. It’s progressing well.”

There has been plenty of buzz about Peters since his performance in the spring game.

“It’s a process for him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s competing hard and doing good. Not to say anything is set in stone right now, but think the two guys have really created a little bit of separation.”

