Ann Arbor — Michigan receiver Grant Perry, who last week was sentenced to 12 months probation stemming from an incident outside an East Lansing bar last October, has been fully reinstated to the football team.

After the incident, Perry was suspended two games, and once charges of two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and of minor in possession were brought — they were dropped earlier this summer after Perry pleaded guilty to one count of resisting an officer — he did not travel with the team to the Orange Bowl and missed spring practice and the team’s trip to Rome.

Perry had been practicing with the team during offseason conditioning and workouts, and coach Jim Harbaugh said a decision on his status would be made at the conclusion of the legal process.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement Friday night:

“The University and Michigan Athletic Department have closely followed the legal proceedings involving Grant Perry since October,” Manuel said in the statement. “During this time, he has met every institutional expectation.

“Grant has served multiple team suspensions, missing two games during the 2016 season as well as the Orange Bowl against Florida State. He was suspended from all team activities in the Winter of 2017, including all of spring practice and the team’s trip to Rome. Grant was only recently allowed to participate in summer conditioning prior to the start of fall camp.

“We conducted an athletic department and institutional review following the conclusion of the legal process. Based on that review, we have determined that Grant is reinstated to full participation with the football team. In order to maintain his full participation with the team, and in addition to complying with the terms of his probation, Grant must continue to meet additional internal requirements from the university, athletic department and football program.”

Perry, 20, appeared last Friday in Ingham County Circuit Court and Judge Joyce Draganchuk sentenced him under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, so there is no felony on his record as long as he fulfills the judge’s requirements. He must stay out of bars and must fulfill 60 hours of community service. His court records will remain sealed.

In June, Perry pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a police office, a felony with a maximum sentence of two years in prison, and he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. Prosecutors dropped two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. He had been accused of grabbing a woman in the crotch and buttocks outside the bar.

The prosecutor in court last week called it “a crime of entitlement, arrogance and power,” and said she did not “believe this was a crime of sexual gratification but rather his words and actions surrounding the event show this was a crime of entitlement, arrogance and power. And his actions were meant to intimidate, humiliate and degrade his female victim.”

“I’m ready to put this behind me and continue to move forward,” Perry said in a statement delivered to reporters by lawyer Frank Reynolds.

In court, Perry said he was “sincerely sorry”.

“I personally want to apologize to (the victim) and her family and officers involved that night for my behavior and actions,” he said.

Perry’s attorney Frank Reynolds said Perry had no history of criminal behavior and referenced the more than 20 letters written on his behalf and given to the judge. He said Perry had been compliant through the entire legal process.

“The major problem, and I think the prosecutor is correct and I agree, this was not behavior that was of a sexual orientation. I don’t believe that for a second. The problem was, he got incredibly intoxicated. He’s a 19-year-old, cut in line, he and his buddies, everybody is drinking. They’re trying to cut in line, things escalated, things got out of control. I have no doubt of (the victim’s) reactions to what occurred. I believe his regret about that is sincere.”

In court last week, the victim said she has been fearful, has had trouble sleeping, and has lost weight since the incident. She said she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and sought treatment for it. She spoke about Perry in her statement.

“The defendant has never once shown remorse through this entire process,” she said. “In fact, he denied his actions to the fullest extent. Upon agreeing to this plea deal he claims to have simply proceeded to push me out of his way.”

