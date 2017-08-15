Michigan punter Blake O’Neill loses the ball on the last play of the game in 2015 against Michigan State, resulting in a 38-yard touchdown by Jalen Watts-Jackson in the Spartans’ 27-23 victory in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

With the college football season fast approaching, the folks over at ESPN are recounting some of the “most viral” moments of the past 10 seasons.

Michigan fans might want to look away.

In listing 10 of its faves, ESPN includes a pair likely cringeworthy for diehards of the Maize and Blue: The botched punt that secured Michigan State’s 27-23 victory in 2015 in Ann Arbor checks in at No. 5, while the hit by South Carolina star Jadeveon Clowney that separted Michigan running back Vincent Smith from his helmet in the 2013 Outback Bowl was No. 2.

In 2015, MSU extended its run of dominance against its in-state rival with an improbable finish, when Michigan punter Blake O’Neill had trouble with a low snap, fumbling it into the arms of MSU’s Jalen Watts-Jackson, who raced 38 yards for the touchdown on the game’s final play.

Watts-Jackson dislocated his hip (and ESPN’s Sean McDonough appeared to lose his voice) on the play, which kept the Spartans unbeaten at 7-0 in a season that included a Big Ten championship and culminated in a trip to the College Football Playoff.

That South Carolina won the 2013 Outback Bowl, 33-28, over Michigan likely was only a footnote to college football fans, as Clowney’s tackle not only dislodged Smith’s helmet, but also the football, giving the Gamecocks possession in the fourth quarter of a tight game.

Former Michigan assistant coach and player Les Miles also made the list, sampling a glass full of sod as LSU’s head coach in 2010. The video was No. 4 on the list.

Topping ESPN’s list was a 69-yard touchdown run from 7-year-old Jack Hoffman, who was battling brain cancer, during Nebraska’s spring game in 2013.