Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has never shied away from political issues, often making his stance known through Twitter.

He did so again late Monday when he took to Twitter to comment on the white nationalists who were in Charlottesville, Va., for a “Unite the Right” march. They clashed with counterprotesters and one person was killed and nearly two dozen were injured when a car rammed into the group.

Harbaugh shared his response in a tweet: “Anyone who demonstrates through violence, terror or intimidation are embarrassments to our country. And are truly disrespectful to our flag.”

During the rally, a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., who has been called a Nazi sympathizer, plowed into the crowd and killed Heather Heyer. He injured 19 others.

Harbaugh has voiced his opinions on social issues since becoming Michigan’s coach before the 2015 season.

Last season, Harbaugh was asked his opinion of his former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand during the national anthem.

“I acknowledge his right to do that,” Harbaugh said at the time. “But I don’t respect the motivation or the action.”

He then took to Twitter shortly after that news conference: “To clarify, I support Colin’s motivation. It’s his method of action that I take exception to.”

This spring he told Sports Illustrated that at first he did not “really like” Kapernick’s protest, but his views changed after speaking with Michigan players who raised their fists during the anthem.

“When you really stop and listen and know where Colin is coming from … he’s trying to do this for his future kids, for my kids, for all of our kids,” Harbaugh told SI. “He’s a special person and a hero, in my opinion.”

Two years ago, a student-led petition that included several Muslim students at Michigan, caused the school to change plans to show the Iraq war movie “American Sniper” on campus.

Harbaugh voiced on Twitter his support for showing the movie: “Michigan Football will watch “American Sniper”! Proud of Chris Kyle & Proud to be an American & if that offends anybody then so be it!” he tweeted.

The university decided to show the movie shortly after Harbaugh’s tweet. Harbaugh then had a private meeting with students who were upset with his tweet.

