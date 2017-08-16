Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michigan's Devin Bush talks about a visit from two Fab Fivers Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Jimmy King told the Michigan football team to "be comfortable being uncomfortable."

Ann Arbor — Juwan Howard and Jimmy King, members of Michigan’s “Fab Five” basketball team, shared with the Wolverines football team a theme coach Jim Harbaugh frequently pushes.

Howard and King met with the team after practice Wednesday. Speight said they told the players “to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”

“That’s a motto that Coach Harbaugh definitely lives by and coaches by and it’s been working for us,” Speight said.

Sophomore linebacker Devin Bush said Howard and King told the players to “be a brotherhood.”

“All the hard work you’re putting in now and all the time and hours you’ve already spent together lasts a lifetime,” Bush said. “You’ll always have these guys.”

Bush wasn’t around to experience the Fab Five, but he was more than aware of them.

“If you want to come here, I feel like you should know them,” he said, smiling.

Speight was stunned when Howard asked to take a photo with him.

“It was really cool,” Speight said. “That’s what blew me away. We grew up watching those guys and they’re legends around here, and Juwan came up to me and was like, ‘Can I get a picture with you? My son’s going to love this.' I said, ‘Yeah absolutely,’ but I didn’t want to act too shocked. That’s the Fab Five, you know. That was a cool moment.”

