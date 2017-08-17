R.J. Barrett, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy who is considered by some the top prospect in the country for 2018, has Michigan among his top five. (Photo: Gregory Payan / Associated Press)

Michigan remains in the running for R.J. Barrett, one of the top basketball prospects in the class of 2018.

Barrett, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, announced his narrowed list Wednesday night on Twitter, and included the Wolverines among his top five, along with Duke, Kentucky, Oregon and Arizona.

“I want to thank all the schools that have recruited me,” Barrett wrote. “These are my top 5 in alphabetical order. Haven’t figured out any visits yet.”

Barrett is ranked the nation’s No. 1 recruit by 247Sports and Scout, and No. 2 by ESPN behind Spartanburg (S.C.) Day forward and dunking sensation Zion Williamson.

Barrett, who is originally from Canada, was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2019 before he reclassified last month.

Earlier this summer, he led Team Canada to the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt, highlighted by a 38-point, 13-rebound performance in an upset win over Team USA in the semifinals.

Michigan has one open scholarship for its 2018 recruiting class, which already includes East Lansing forward Brandon Johns, Clarkston forward Taylor Currie and Detroit East English Village guard David DeJulius.