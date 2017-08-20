Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has announced he will soon bring closure to “Rostergate,” which is very closely related to “Depthchartgate” from last season.

Some national media have complained Michigan has yet to release a roster for the upcoming season that begins for the Wolverines on Sept. 2 when they face Florida in Arlington, Texas. A reporter from NJ.com recently filed a FOIA request at Michigan for said roster.

Harbaugh tweeted Sunday that the final roster will be released Aug. 30, three days before the season opener.

“Final tryouts for roster spots on 2017 Michigan Football Team can start no earlier than 8/28. Roster to be determined & publicized on 8/30,” he wrote.

Harbaugh last season made clear he doesn’t think it’s necessary to prove a depth chart for media. Before the Michigan-Colorado game last season, the Colorado sports information director released a mock depth chart featuring characters like Elmer Fudd as starting quarterback.

During an interview later that week on 97.1 The Ticket, Harbaugh clearly was not amused by Colorado’s attempt at humor. Harbaugh said he thinks it’s silly to rely on a sports information staff’s depth chart.

“There’s so much written about the team that’s on the internet,” Harbaugh said last year, explaining why he doesn’t find it necessary to publish a depth chart. “For those of us who can or do watch the games, they’re all on television now, as well.

“We just felt like modern technology was the most accurate way of knowing what the opponent’s depth chart is by looking at the previous week’s film, not relaying on another PR director’s assessment of what the depth chart is.”