UM game-by-game predictions from Angelique S. Chengelis
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan's football season, game-by-game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators still haven’t decided on a starting quarterback, and will enter the season with Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio (14) or Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire leading the offense. They will, however, be without receiver Antonio Callaway, a proven playmaker, who was suspended for the season opener along with six teammates. This should be low-scoring game as Michigan’s young offense figures things out. Winner: Michigan.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season,
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season, but the Bearcats are now led by Luke Fickell, a former Ohio State player and coach. The outlook isn’t great for the Bearcats this season, but Fickell is expected to rejuvenate the sagging program. Only thing is, that won’t happen fast enough for the Bearcats, who will play the Wolverines in their home opener. Winner: Michigan.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors from last year’s 10-win team, which makes for a tough situation. They will be led by quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured), who averaged 96.3 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns in seven games last season. Tailback Tim McVey and five offensive linemen who have starting experience are back. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been studying and prepping for the Falcons’ challenging triple-option threat since the spring. Winner: Michigan.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach in Jeff Brohm, a smart hire from Western Kentucky, but it will be tough for him to quickly turn around a program that had plenty of holes when he arrived. Quarterback David Blough, slowed in camp by a strained shoulder, threw for 3,352 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he also had 21 interceptions. The Boilermakers also lost their four best receivers. Winner: Michigan.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this is a night game, a noon game, an 8 a.m. game, the Michigan-Michigan State game is always hard-hitting, so it doesn’t matter that the Spartans are coming off a 3-9 season. The Spartans feel confident in redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke and have a strong run game led by L.J. Scott (3). But there are several question marks on MSU’s defense. This will be a tough one, as usual. Winner: Michigan.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom Allen, who remains as the defensive coordinator, and will continue to run a high-tempo offense with former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord running the offense (and Michigan all-time leading rusher Mike Hart is running backs coach). The Hoosiers’ defense should continue to improve, but will it be enough? Winner: Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will be tested in a big way by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. Running back Saquon Barkley (26), the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year last season, only rushed for 59 yards last season and will face a solid front seven. This will be a “white out” and, possibly, a night game. How the young Wolverines secondary performs will be huge in this game. The Nittany Lions want to avenge last season’s big loss to Michigan. Winner: Penn State  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was woeful last season —remember last year's 78-0 loss to Michigan? — but it should see some improvement this fall. But how much? Jerry Kill is now running the Rutgers offense, which includes receiver Janarion Grant (pictured), and that’s a huge plus. But there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Winner: Michigan.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now at the helm, there are high hopes for the Gophers. As it stands now, in preseason camp, quarterback is an issue. Clearly, by this stage of the season, that should be decided, but it’s going to be a problem, particularly with inexperience at receiver. The Gophers’ defense has some playmakers, including lineman Steven Richardson (96), but do they have enough to win in Ann Arbor? Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in the near future when this will be a tougher game to predict. D.J. Durkin (pictured) is getting all the pieces in place to make the Terps, maybe not a contender, but certainly a disrupter. This team will be better than expected this fall, but it will be telling how the Terps finish late this season, because a late-season stretch last year magnified issues on defense. Durkin was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015 and his Terps will play tough. Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant Big Ten road win, and while the odds should be stacked against them in Madison, the Wolverines’ offense will have to be the difference-maker. The Badgers will be without one of its top defensive players, linebacker Jack Cichy (48), who suffered a torn ACL in camp. Like Michigan, Wisconsin has some holes to fill in the secondary. This will be a close one. Winner: Michigan.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime game remains a fresh memory for fans of both teams, and considering there have been some tightly contested games in Michigan Stadium between the two, this might be more of the same. The Buckeyes are loaded with three-year starter J.T. Barrett (16) and a terrific defense. Winner: Ohio State. FINAL MICHIGAN RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    4 LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — Although Zach Gentry has grown to enjoy playing tight end at Michigan, there are things he misses about being a quarterback.

    The 6-foot-7 Gentry, a redshirt sophomore, was a three-year starting quarterback in high school in Albuquerque and had committed to play the position at Texas before signing with the Wolverines to play for coach Jim Harbaugh.

    “It’s such a unique position, it really is,” Gentry said of quarterback. “You’re the lead-by-example guy, you’re the vocal leader, you’re in charge of everything. I guess I just kind of miss that. I miss holding the reins. People can do that in all kinds of positions, but that’s definitely the big one.”

    He began practicing at tight end during bowl practices in Orlando in 2015, then Harbaugh made the position switch official the next February. His body type and athleticism and the fact he is such an enormous target made moving Gentry to tight end a no-brainer for the coaching staff.

    “It was one of those things, I wasn’t expecting it, but at the same time, I kind of rolled with it,” Gentry said last Friday after practice. “I trusted (Harbaugh) knew what was best. He sat down and explained to me what was going on. They said they needed some athleticism at other spots, and I trusted him. I think it’s paid off a lot for me.”

    Harbaugh’s success rate developing tight ends was pointed out to Gentry last week.

    “That was definitely one of those things that attracted me more,” he said.

    MICHIGAN SCHEDULE

    Not surprisingly, it took Gentry time to get accustomed to his new position.

    “It takes a while, especially moving from quarterback to something else is a different transition in most things, because it’s so different from any other position,” he said. “It took me quite a while to get used to, but once I got the ball rolling and I was used to it, it starts to become second nature. It’s fine now.”

    With Jake Butt, the Mackey Award winner last season and two-time Big Ten Tight End of the Year now in the NFL, competition at tight end is wide open at Michigan.

    “Zach Gentry is just fighting like a madman and doing some really good things,” Harbaugh said recently.

    During the spring game at Michigan Stadium last April, Gentry caught a 55-yard pass from Brandon Peters for the game’s first score.

    “It definitely helped my confidence a lot,” Gentry said. “Finally getting in the end zone in the Big House, whether it’s a live game or not, it’s definitely a confidence booster. It’s something that carried through, made me work extra hard during summer workouts. It definitely gave me a little edge and a little motivation.”

    Harbaugh: Michigan roster will be revealed Aug. 30

    He and the rest of the tight ends are now being coached by Greg Frey, who also coaches the tackles. Jay Harbaugh, the tight ends coach the last two years, is now working with the running backs. Gentry said Frey has added more “tips and tricks” in terms of run-blocking and pass-protection.

    Butt was the all-around leader of the position group. He was vocal, he’d talk to the group of he thought things weren’t going the way they should. With him gone, the group has changed in multiple ways.

    “This year, it’s really an interesting dynamic because we’ve got a lot of guys that are vocal,” Gentry said. “We’re a really tight-knit group, too. That’s something I’m proud to say just because a lot of people want competition to be butting heads, but we’re all really close. We’re all pretty vocal with each other. I think we push each other to get better every day.”

    He has taken on a leadership role, as well.

    “There’s a lot of young guys on the team,” he said. “When that happens, a lot more guys have to be vocal. It’s one of the interesting dynamics of this team as opposed to the last couple years, I think, is just as a whole, the whole team is a lot more vocal. There’s a lot more leadership going on, even from the younger guys,.The younger guys have a lot of experience on this team, too. It’s helped out.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

    4 LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE