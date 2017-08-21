UM game-by-game predictions from Angelique S. Chengelis
Angelique S. Chengelis of
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan's football season, game-by-game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators still haven’t decided on a starting quarterback, and will enter the season with Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio (14) or Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire leading the offense. They will, however, be without receiver Antonio Callaway, a proven playmaker, who was suspended for the season opener along with six teammates. This should be low-scoring game as Michigan’s young offense figures things out. Winner: Michigan.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season, but the Bearcats are now led by Luke Fickell, a former Ohio State player and coach. The outlook isn’t great for the Bearcats this season, but Fickell is expected to rejuvenate the sagging program. Only thing is, that won’t happen fast enough for the Bearcats, who will play the Wolverines in their home opener. Winner: Michigan.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors from last year’s 10-win team, which makes for a tough situation. They will be led by quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured), who averaged 96.3 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns in seven games last season. Tailback Tim McVey and five offensive linemen who have starting experience are back. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been studying and prepping for the Falcons’ challenging triple-option threat since the spring. Winner: Michigan.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach in Jeff Brohm, a smart hire from Western Kentucky, but it will be tough for him to quickly turn around a program that had plenty of holes when he arrived. Quarterback David Blough, slowed in camp by a strained shoulder, threw for 3,352 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he also had 21 interceptions. The Boilermakers also lost their four best receivers. Winner: Michigan.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this is a night game, a noon game, an 8 a.m. game, the Michigan-Michigan State game is always hard-hitting, so it doesn’t matter that the Spartans are coming off a 3-9 season. The Spartans feel confident in redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke and have a strong run game led by L.J. Scott (3). But there are several question marks on MSU’s defense. This will be a tough one, as usual. Winner: Michigan.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom Allen, who remains as the defensive coordinator, and will continue to run a high-tempo offense with former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord running the offense (and Michigan all-time leading rusher Mike Hart is running backs coach). The Hoosiers’ defense should continue to improve, but will it be enough? Winner: Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will be tested in a big way by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. Running back Saquon Barkley (26), the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year last season, only rushed for 59 yards last season and will face a solid front seven. This will be a “white out” and, possibly, a night game. How the young Wolverines secondary performs will be huge in this game. The Nittany Lions want to avenge last season’s big loss to Michigan. Winner: Penn State  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was woeful last season —remember last year's 78-0 loss to Michigan? — but it should see some improvement this fall. But how much? Jerry Kill is now running the Rutgers offense, which includes receiver Janarion Grant (pictured), and that’s a huge plus. But there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Winner: Michigan.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now at the helm, there are high hopes for the Gophers. As it stands now, in preseason camp, quarterback is an issue. Clearly, by this stage of the season, that should be decided, but it’s going to be a problem, particularly with inexperience at receiver. The Gophers’ defense has some playmakers, including lineman Steven Richardson (96), but do they have enough to win in Ann Arbor? Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in the near future when this will be a tougher game to predict. D.J. Durkin (pictured) is getting all the pieces in place to make the Terps, maybe not a contender, but certainly a disrupter. This team will be better than expected this fall, but it will be telling how the Terps finish late this season, because a late-season stretch last year magnified issues on defense. Durkin was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015 and his Terps will play tough. Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant Big Ten road win, and while the odds should be stacked against them in Madison, the Wolverines’ offense will have to be the difference-maker. The Badgers will be without one of its top defensive players, linebacker Jack Cichy (48), who suffered a torn ACL in camp. Like Michigan, Wisconsin has some holes to fill in the secondary. This will be a close one. Winner: Michigan.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime game remains a fresh memory for fans of both teams, and considering there have been some tightly contested games in Michigan Stadium between the two, this might be more of the same. The Buckeyes are loaded with three-year starter J.T. Barrett (16) and a terrific defense. Winner: Ohio State. FINAL MICHIGAN RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor – Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich insisted he wasn’t preaching “coachspeak” and did not want to sound overly concerned, like the sky is falling with regard to his position group.

    “But there is an eclipse,” Zordich said Monday just after noon, drawing laughs at his media availability. “There is an eclipse, which could be a good thing, right? It could change some moxie.”

    The way Zordich spoke about his mostly young group suggested the need for a celestial event to get the cornersbacks' moxie in alignment as the season opener against Florida nears. He said the corners haven’t established themselves fast enough during camp.

    “They show flashes,” he said. “I’ll say this, Lavert (Hill), since his injury, has been pretty consistent. You can see him getting better every day. The other guys have shown flashes, they just need to grab it. Somebody has to grab it and run with it and take it. It’s just not happening. Hopefully somebody will in the next five, seven days, because we’ve got to get ready for a game in less than two weeks.

    More: Michigan’s Gentry rolls with switch to tight end

    “We’ve got a game to play in, what, 12 days. They’re working hard. They just got to work hard more consistently and do the right things more consistently.”

    It will be an all-new secondary, but Zordich is over the youth angle.

    “Certainly we’ve got new faces, I guess I could say young faces, and they’re not coming together,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re afraid to make plays. Again, they have the ability, and they’ve shown the ability. They’ve done it. They’ve done it in live situations out here. It’s just, for them to understand, it has to be on a consistent basis. That is just not happening right now.

    “It may just be they don’t understand how to dig a little deeper and find it. Maybe that could be part of the problem, too.”

    Zordich assured this wasn’t “coachspeak.”

    “No,” he said. “I’m not going to tell a story that isn’t true. Is that fair enough?”

    He does believe that in the next week, one of the players will snap to it and claim a bigger role. And then the dominos will fall as the others follow along and understand what they need to do on a consistent basis.

    “That’s what I think is going to happen. Hopefully someone will read this article,” Zordich said. “But these are the things I convey to them every day. I don’t want to sound alarmed, but just trying to get these guys to move along, because you hear the youth thing, but you know, that’s no longer an excuse.

    “You’ve had the spring, now you’re friggin two weeks away from a big game. It’s time to go. I am very confident within the next week one or two of those guys are going to step up.”

    Hill, a sophomore, has been the bright spot in the group.

    More: Michigan ranked No. 11 in first AP poll

    “He didn’t practice much in the spring,” Zordich said. “We were disappointed about that and we expressed that with him. This summer he really worked hard. Then, unfortunately he gets injured, but he came back and just picked up. Arrow’s going up. Can’t say that about the rest of the guys. Again, you see some flashes, you know they can do it, but they gotta do it every single play.”

    Sophomore David Long is one who could take that step this week. Zordich has been baffled why Long hasn’t made that move. Yet.

    “That’s probably a question you have to ask David Long, because it’s out there,” Zordich said. “Just go grab it, take it. It’s there for the taking. That’s what we’re trying to find out – why is David Long not running with it? We’ll figure it out.”

    Then there’s redshirt junior Brandon Watson. Why isn’t he “there”?

    “(He) is the oldest of the group back there, and he’s played and he’s played well,” Zordich said. “But for whatever reason he hasn’t taken the bull by the horns and taken off with it. Really, being the oldest guy back there, that’s what I would think: ‘Hey, I should be in charge back there. I’m going to take this thing, Let’s go.’ But that’s not happening.”

    Zordich does believe the corners will make things happen soon enough.

    “I’m not concerned,” he said. “I have confidence in myself, I have confidence in those guys.”

    3 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE