Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan is ranked No. 11 in the first Associated Press college football poll for the 2017 season, released Monday.

The top teams in the poll are No. 1 Alabama, followed by Ohio State, Florida State, Southern Cal and Clemson.

In the final AP poll for 2016, 10-3 Michigan was ranked No. 10.

Michigan opens the season on Sept. 2 against Florida in Arlington, Texas. The Gators are ranked No. 17.

In addition to Ohio State and Michigan, other Big Ten teams ranked are No. 6 Penn State and No. 9 Wisconsin.

In the Amway preseason coaches’ poll released earlier this month, Michigan was ranked No. 9.

Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News is a vote on the AP poll board this year.

The Crimson Tide received 52 of 61 first-place votes. Ohio State, by edging Florida State for the No. 2 spot, prevented the first 1 vs. 2 opening game since the preseason poll began in 1950. Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the preseason top three.

More: Michigan’s Gentry rolls with switch to tight end

Ohio State is No. 2 in the preseason poll for the eighth time, one behind Oklahoma for most times starting the season second. The Buckeyes also extended the longest current streak of years appearing in the preseason Top 25 to 29. Penn State has the record at 34 from 1968-2002.

Michigan State, which finished 3-9 last season, received one vote.

ASSOCIATED PRESS PRESEASON POLL

1. Alabama (52 first-place votes), 1,513 points, 14-1 record in 2016

2. Ohio State (3), 1,414, 11-2

3. Florida State (4), 1,396, 10-3

4. Southern Cal (2), 1,325, 10-3

5. Clemson, 1,201, 14-1

6. Penn State, 1,196, 11-3

7. Oklahoma, 1,170, 11-2

8. Washington, 1,150, 12-2

9. Wisconsin, 926, 11-3

10. Oklahoma State, 889, 10-3

11. Michigan, 881, 10-3

MICHIGAN SCHEDULE

12. Auburn, 880, 8-5

13. LSU, 784, 8-4

14. Stanford, 695, 10-3

15. Georgia, 690, 8-5

16. Louisville, 629, 9-4

17. Florida, 624, 9-4

18. Miami, 492, 9-4

19. South Florida, 327, 11-2

20. Kansas State, 317, 9-4

21. Virginia Tech, 240, 10-4

22. West Virginia, 207, 10-3

23. Texas, 173, 5-7

24. Washington State, 133, 8-5

25. Tennessee, 114, 9-4

Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise State 37, N.C. State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego State 9, BYU 5, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan State 1.