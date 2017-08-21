Michigan vs. Florida is one of six comic book covers created by Marvel for ESPN. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Michigan and Florida are opening the football season against each other in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2 and ESPN and Marvel have included that Labor Day weekend matchup in a custom comic book cover.

The covers celebrate the start of college football season. Six covers featuring school mascots were unveiled Monday.

Tom Raney was the homage artist for the Michigan-Florida cover. He used Daredevil, Vol. 1 No. 43 as the Marvel comic he honored.

