The Detroit News
Published 6:09 p.m. ET Aug. 21, 2017
Michigan and Florida are opening the football season against each other in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2 and ESPN and Marvel have included that Labor Day weekend matchup in a custom comic book cover.
The covers celebrate the start of college football season. Six covers featuring school mascots were unveiled Monday.
Tom Raney was the homage artist for the Michigan-Florida cover. He used Daredevil, Vol. 1 No. 43 as the Marvel comic he honored.
