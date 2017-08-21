Keith Washington (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan junior defensive back Keith Washington will transfer, Sam Webb of TheMichiganInsider.com reported Monday afternoon.

Washington (6-2, 170 pounds) appeared in nine games on special teams last season and also saw spot duty at cornerback. He was credited with three tackles.

Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich was asked about Washington earlier Monday and said Washington had been practicing at cornerback and safety in fall camp.

Washington was a three-star recruit in 2015 out of Prattville, Alabama. At the time he was ranked the No. 4 cornerback in Alabama by Scout.com.

