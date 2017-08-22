Rivalries die hard, as evidenced by the haircut NFL rookie tight end and former Michigan Wolverine Jake Butt received.

Denver Broncos veterans initiate rookies with haircuts.

Former Ohio State tight end Jeff Heuerman will not let Butt forget his record against arch-rival Ohio State. He carved a Block O in the back of his head and carved “0-4” into the right side.

Heuerman wrote on the photo: “Incase (sic) he forgets his record against the Buckeyes GoBucks”