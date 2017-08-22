Jim McElwain (Photo: Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images)

It was a pep rally, so take it for what it’s worth.

But Florida coach Jim McElwain thinks his No. 17 Gators will have no problem rolling over No. 11 Michigan in the season opener for both teams on Sept. 2 in Arlington, Texas.

“I love the energy,” McElwain told the crowd Sunday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, according to SECCountry.com. “And you know what? We’re heading to Dallas here in a couple weeks to go beat the heck out of Michigan and then come back to you guys.”

More:Michigan CBs struggling; youth ‘no longer an excuse’

More:Michigan vs. Florida game featured as comic book cover