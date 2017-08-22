It was a pep rally, so take it for what it’s worth.
But Florida coach Jim McElwain thinks his No. 17 Gators will have no problem rolling over No. 11 Michigan in the season opener for both teams on Sept. 2 in Arlington, Texas.
“I love the energy,” McElwain told the crowd Sunday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, according to SECCountry.com. “And you know what? We’re heading to Dallas here in a couple weeks to go beat the heck out of Michigan and then come back to you guys.”
More:Michigan CBs struggling; youth ‘no longer an excuse’
More:Michigan vs. Florida game featured as comic book cover
UM game-by-game predictions from Angelique S. Chengelis
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Replay
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs