Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan's football season, game-by-game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators still haven’t decided on a starting quarterback, and will enter the season with Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio (14) or Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire leading the offense. They will, however, be without receiver Antonio Callaway, a proven playmaker, who was suspended for the season opener along with six teammates. This should be low-scoring game as Michigan’s young offense figures things out. Winner: Michigan.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season,
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season, but the Bearcats are now led by Luke Fickell, a former Ohio State player and coach. The outlook isn’t great for the Bearcats this season, but Fickell is expected to rejuvenate the sagging program. Only thing is, that won’t happen fast enough for the Bearcats, who will play the Wolverines in their home opener. Winner: Michigan.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors from last year’s 10-win team, which makes for a tough situation. They will be led by quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured), who averaged 96.3 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns in seven games last season. Tailback Tim McVey and five offensive linemen who have starting experience are back. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been studying and prepping for the Falcons’ challenging triple-option threat since the spring. Winner: Michigan.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach in Jeff Brohm, a smart hire from Western Kentucky, but it will be tough for him to quickly turn around a program that had plenty of holes when he arrived. Quarterback David Blough, slowed in camp by a strained shoulder, threw for 3,352 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he also had 21 interceptions. The Boilermakers also lost their four best receivers. Winner: Michigan.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this is a night game, a noon game, an 8 a.m. game, the Michigan-Michigan State game is always hard-hitting, so it doesn’t matter that the Spartans are coming off a 3-9 season. The Spartans feel confident in redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke and have a strong run game led by L.J. Scott (3). But there are several question marks on MSU’s defense. This will be a tough one, as usual. Winner: Michigan.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom Allen, who remains as the defensive coordinator, and will continue to run a high-tempo offense with former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord running the offense (and Michigan all-time leading rusher Mike Hart is running backs coach). The Hoosiers’ defense should continue to improve, but will it be enough? Winner: Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will be tested in a big way by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. Running back Saquon Barkley (26), the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year last season, only rushed for 59 yards last season and will face a solid front seven. This will be a “white out” and, possibly, a night game. How the young Wolverines secondary performs will be huge in this game. The Nittany Lions want to avenge last season’s big loss to Michigan. Winner: Penn State  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was woeful last season —remember last year's 78-0 loss to Michigan? — but it should see some improvement this fall. But how much? Jerry Kill is now running the Rutgers offense, which includes receiver Janarion Grant (pictured), and that’s a huge plus. But there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Winner: Michigan.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now at the helm, there are high hopes for the Gophers. As it stands now, in preseason camp, quarterback is an issue. Clearly, by this stage of the season, that should be decided, but it’s going to be a problem, particularly with inexperience at receiver. The Gophers’ defense has some playmakers, including lineman Steven Richardson (96), but do they have enough to win in Ann Arbor? Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in the near future when this will be a tougher game to predict. D.J. Durkin (pictured) is getting all the pieces in place to make the Terps, maybe not a contender, but certainly a disrupter. This team will be better than expected this fall, but it will be telling how the Terps finish late this season, because a late-season stretch last year magnified issues on defense. Durkin was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015 and his Terps will play tough. Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant Big Ten road win, and while the odds should be stacked against them in Madison, the Wolverines’ offense will have to be the difference-maker. The Badgers will be without one of its top defensive players, linebacker Jack Cichy (48), who suffered a torn ACL in camp. Like Michigan, Wisconsin has some holes to fill in the secondary. This will be a close one. Winner: Michigan.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime game remains a fresh memory for fans of both teams, and considering there have been some tightly contested games in Michigan Stadium between the two, this might be more of the same. The Buckeyes are loaded with three-year starter J.T. Barrett (16) and a terrific defense. Winner: Ohio State. FINAL MICHIGAN RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor – Karan Higdon took a different approach when he spoke to kids who participated in the Michigan football Youth Impact Program (YIP) during the summer of 2016.

    Instead of standing above the large group of seated kids, he sat down on the ground in front of them and shared his story.

    That experience triggered something in Higdon, a running back hoping to play a large role this fall for the Wolverines. He and former Michigan defensive back Wayne Lyons started Empire for the Youth (EFTY) this summer to provide after-school programming for at-risk students from elementary-school age through senior year in high school.

    “I grew up always wanting to give back but I didn’t necessarily know how, and then once I took part in YIP and realized what they were doing, I knew that was something I wanted to get involved in for a much longer duration,” Higdon told The Detroit News. “I figured, why not start now? I’m on a platform at the University of Michigan. All the resources are here. Everything I need, so why not start now?”

    Lyons, now a graduate student at Michigan in social work, dropped by YIP last summer and he and Higdon created their non-profit. It has been time-consuming for both of them – Higdon worked on it while going through summer conditioning and workouts – but it has become a passion.

    “The youth is our future,” Higdon said. “They can build their own empire and find their own pathways with our help and guidance.”

    Their program (EmpirefortheYouth.com) is in its infancy, but they have met with schools in Ypsilanti and Detroit.

    Higdon started EFTY through the Barger Leadership Institute (BLI), a student-run, faculty-guided program in Michigan’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts. He said the BLI helped shape his vision and develop a format.

    He spoke to Lyons about the idea and the two began regularly meeting to study demographics of Detroit and Ypsilanti to determine where they want to launch EFTY programs. They offer mentoring and tutoring, life-skills training and career workshops.

    “I just want them to gain exposure I feel I wish I had growing up, which is why we do things like career workshops,” Higdon said of what he wants the kids to gain. “We bring in kids from the University of Michigan who are part of different clubs and know different things about certain careers that may not be highlighted and have them do demos for the kids and show them what this career field consists of, and then from that have the kids do projects based off what they’ve learned. Kind of opening their eyes to what’s out there in the world and things they can look forward to other than the popular things such as being doctors and lawyers.

    “The life-skills part kind of correlates with the mentor aspect of it. We want them to feel like they have someone to talk to and relate to outside of their home, but we also want to be a support for whatever their parents have established and help guide them and show them different things that may help them be successful throughout life.”

    Higdon hopes to become a nurse anesthetist and this summer had internships in Seattle and in metro Detroit to closely study the field.

    And while that is his future after football, he loves the immediate response he receives from kids he helps. He also has discovered, as he did that day last summer when he spoke to the kids literally from ground level, that he has a way to relate to them.

    “Once I introduce myself and we tell our story and our purpose, they really do understand,” Higdon said. “And considering we’re young, kids take that into consideration and find a relatable interest in that. I was a kid. It’s not like I haven’t been through things, especially in the environments I was in. No kid is completely innocent. Knowing that and realizing that and acknowledging that and being able to share my path with these kids, ‘Hey look, these are things I did, but this is how I recovered. Look at me now.’

    “I may not know exactly what this kid may have gone through, but I went through something similar, and they hear that and are like, whoa. I can talk to them about something like that. They can relate. Maybe they may not feel that way on the first day, but as they continue to get to know me and see the type of personality I have, they open up. It’s pretty cool.”

    Higdon said he and Lyons were given the gifts of strong mothers who established discipline and rules.

    “To see where we ended up and the type of young men we’ve become, it’s amazing to know we can pass that knowledge to someone else,” Higdon said. “You don’t understand until you see the results. Growing up I would have never seen myself going to the University of Michigan and here I am now.

    “I know the amount of yellings and punishments it took me to get here. When I look back, I look at the life lessons that deviated me from the paths some of my friends took. It’s like, that was the difference – the family support I had. We really want to push and encourage parental involvement.”

    Higdon is competing to play a major role in Michigan’s run game this fall and has impressed his teammates.

    Quarterback John O’Korn last week said Higdon has “a burst like nobody’s ever seen.”

    And while Higdon wants to succeed at football, he also is focused on helping at-risk youths. He is continuing to devote time to EFTY even during season, calling it “manageable and completely worth it.” After all, he said, he thrives working under pressure.

    “At the end of the day, there are similar situations anywhere you go,” he said. “There’s a hood everywhere. There’s poverty everywhere. Single moms, singles dads, death, whatever it is, it’s everywhere. It’s across the board (racially). Everyone can get help from this in some capacity regardless if they’re poor, rich, black, white, whatever.

    “One of the biggest things we want them to understand is you don’t have to be an athlete to be successful. At such a young age so many kids have that mindset. It’s like, no – school first, athlete second. You’ll be 10 times more successful if you think about it that way.”

    4 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE