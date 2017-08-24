UM game-by-game predictions from Angelique S. Chengelis
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan's football season, game-by-game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators still haven’t decided on a starting quarterback, and will enter the season with Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio (14) or Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire leading the offense. They will, however, be without receiver Antonio Callaway, a proven playmaker, who was suspended for the season opener along with six teammates. This should be low-scoring game as Michigan’s young offense figures things out. Winner: Michigan.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season, but the Bearcats are now led by Luke Fickell, a former Ohio State player and coach. The outlook isn’t great for the Bearcats this season, but Fickell is expected to rejuvenate the sagging program. Only thing is, that won’t happen fast enough for the Bearcats, who will play the Wolverines in their home opener. Winner: Michigan.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors from last year’s 10-win team, which makes for a tough situation. They will be led by quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured), who averaged 96.3 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns in seven games last season. Tailback Tim McVey and five offensive linemen who have starting experience are back. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been studying and prepping for the Falcons’ challenging triple-option threat since the spring. Winner: Michigan.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach in Jeff Brohm, a smart hire from Western Kentucky, but it will be tough for him to quickly turn around a program that had plenty of holes when he arrived. Quarterback David Blough, slowed in camp by a strained shoulder, threw for 3,352 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he also had 21 interceptions. The Boilermakers also lost their four best receivers. Winner: Michigan.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this is a night game, a noon game, an 8 a.m. game, the Michigan-Michigan State game is always hard-hitting, so it doesn’t matter that the Spartans are coming off a 3-9 season. The Spartans feel confident in redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke and have a strong run game led by L.J. Scott (3). But there are several question marks on MSU’s defense. This will be a tough one, as usual. Winner: Michigan.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom Allen, who remains as the defensive coordinator, and will continue to run a high-tempo offense with former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord running the offense (and Michigan all-time leading rusher Mike Hart is running backs coach). The Hoosiers’ defense should continue to improve, but will it be enough? Winner: Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will be tested in a big way by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. Running back Saquon Barkley (26), the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year last season, only rushed for 59 yards last season and will face a solid front seven. This will be a “white out” and, possibly, a night game. How the young Wolverines secondary performs will be huge in this game. The Nittany Lions want to avenge last season’s big loss to Michigan. Winner: Penn State  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was woeful last season —remember last year's 78-0 loss to Michigan? — but it should see some improvement this fall. But how much? Jerry Kill is now running the Rutgers offense, which includes receiver Janarion Grant (pictured), and that’s a huge plus. But there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Winner: Michigan.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now at the helm, there are high hopes for the Gophers. As it stands now, in preseason camp, quarterback is an issue. Clearly, by this stage of the season, that should be decided, but it’s going to be a problem, particularly with inexperience at receiver. The Gophers’ defense has some playmakers, including lineman Steven Richardson (96), but do they have enough to win in Ann Arbor? Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in the near future when this will be a tougher game to predict. D.J. Durkin (pictured) is getting all the pieces in place to make the Terps, maybe not a contender, but certainly a disrupter. This team will be better than expected this fall, but it will be telling how the Terps finish late this season, because a late-season stretch last year magnified issues on defense. Durkin was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015 and his Terps will play tough. Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant Big Ten road win, and while the odds should be stacked against them in Madison, the Wolverines’ offense will have to be the difference-maker. The Badgers will be without one of its top defensive players, linebacker Jack Cichy (48), who suffered a torn ACL in camp. Like Michigan, Wisconsin has some holes to fill in the secondary. This will be a close one. Winner: Michigan.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime game remains a fresh memory for fans of both teams, and considering there have been some tightly contested games in Michigan Stadium between the two, this might be more of the same. The Buckeyes are loaded with three-year starter J.T. Barrett (16) and a terrific defense. Winner: Ohio State. FINAL MICHIGAN RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    It’s finally here – college football season. With it will come the rash responses to the starting quarterback’s first mistake, second-guessing coaching decisions, and plenty of trash talk between fan bases.

    Ain’t it great?

    So here’s to a fun season as we open the first Michigan football mailbag of the season (and thanks to those who added the #nbw – Not Bob Wojnowski – tag to your questions):

    Question: In your opinion, starting QB? -- @Justitia1543

    Answer: I haven’t waffled on this. I’ve always thought it would be Wilton Speight. I think there was some frenzy when Jim Harbaugh at Big Ten media days said there was a “dead heat” among Speight, John O’Korn and Brandon Peters. Pretty sure I rolled my eyes. There has been competition for sure, there always is. I thought Harbaugh’s comment was a way to make sure no one – Speight – gets too comfortable, and the others – O’Korn and Peters – don’t back off. In his first year as starter last season, Speight clearly made mistakes, and he is the first to acknowledge those. He also did a lot of good things and in the offseason dropped 23 pounds and spent a little time with his quarterback guru out in California. Will he be better? Time will tell. But what I think people are glossing over is this is a really good quarterback situation with some depth.

    More: Wojo: Harbaugh faces huge third-year test at Michigan

    Question: Did I read too much into it, or did Warde Manuel not sound excited about those upcoming night games at Michigan?? Thanks. -- @ajortiz3

    Answer: I think you accurately picked up on what Manuel feels about night games. He knows Michigan will host them and has no issues with that, but his preference would be day games. I do think the frustration is not knowing NOW what game or games will be prime-time kickoffs. With the Big Ten’s new TV deal, networks can wait until 12 days before to let the host school know.

    Question: Thoughts on MSU night game. Do you honestly think AA can’t handle it when NFL teams (w/stadium drinking) & SEC teams been doing it for years? -- @smeaton_chad

    Answer: Did I ever say Ann Arbor can’t handle an MSU night game? Don’t think so. In fact, I’ve always wanted to see a Michigan-Michigan State night game. Over the years, the athletic directors from both schools have expressed serious concerns about it, not so much because of the fans who will pack either stadium, but the number of people who will simply go to Ann Arbor or East Lansing just to party. This is why I asked Manuel about the difference preparing for a night game – how much more security is needed and other logistics issues. NFL teams and SEC teams have, you’re correct, been doing this for years. It’s not like it’s been the norm at Michigan.

    More: UM RB Ty Isaac says he’s slimmer, more effective

    Question: How long is an acceptable period of time to continuing (complaining) about the 4th and 1 spot in Columbus? -- @dangoldss

    Answer: I have a feeling, Dan, you’re not going to let that go for a long time. And I think you have many fellow Michigan fans who are with you on that. The doctor is in, though, any time you want to vent on Twitter.

    Question: If Michigan loses to Ohio State again (a true joy being an M fan in Ohio), how much heat will/should JJH begin to get? -- @PerfectFitAR

    Answer: If Michigan loses again to Ohio State, there certainly will be some backlash and criticism. But … this is where the youth argument would come into play considering the Buckeyes will be a seasoned team with a veteran quarterback. In the event of a loss there probably will be a few headlines like, “Will Harbaugh ever beat Ohio State?” but remember last year’s game and I think the answer is yes.

    Question: Curious about Quinn Nordin and the kicking game -- @nateshay

    Answer: Frankly, I don’t think the kicking game has been discussed enough during camp, considering Kenny Allen is gone and he handled all of it. Nordin, who worked through some technique things last year, has an impressive leg. He boomed some kicks during practices in Rome. He should be the guy on field goals.

    Question: Which offensive skill position player offers the most dynamic inter-positional flexibility to the team? -- @MarcuscEY

    Answer: I want to say Eddie McDoom, even Donovan Peoples-Jones, but I’m going with Tyrone Wheatley Jr. He has incredible size and is physical and is going to be a relied-on blocker at tight end. But he has also exhibited great hands. He has trimmed down and is quicker. Just have a feeling this could be a breakout year for him.

    Question: re Coach Harbaugh: Does he focus on prepping for Ohio such as by running 1 or 2 plays at the end of every practice like some past HCs? -- @Brady_Bustany

    Answer: I have asked about this over the last couple of years and never received a good answer. Former players have said Bo wouldn’t always indicate he was, partly, preparing for the final regular-season rivalry game. But by Ohio State week, the lightbulb would go on and they realized they had been preparing all along for the Buckeyes. I would suspect there is a version of that going on now. But remember, Harbaugh had all the countdown clocks to Ohio State and the “Beat Ohio” signs removed from the weight room.

    Question: Can we submit questions about @bobwojnowski? -- @ChiefGoodfriend

    Answer: I want to say no, waste of my time. But … if it means making fun of him, sure!

    Question: Who was your favorite interview subject during the Yost era? -- @bobwojnowski

    Answer: You’re getting older. More forgetful. This is understandable. But you should remember you were the beat writer WAY back then and are equipped to answer this, not me. Thank you for your interest.

    Twitter @chengelis

