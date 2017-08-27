Matt Charboneau's top 25 preseason rankings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's top
Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's top 25 college football teams, including Michigan.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
1. Alabama: It should surprise no one that Alabama
1. Alabama: It should surprise no one that Alabama finds itself back at the top of the preseason rankings, even after losing the national title game to Clemson last season. As usual, the Crimson Tide is loaded thanks to the recruiting machine Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa and the offense is full of playmakers. Junior RB Bo Scarbrough might be in the Heisman hunt by the time the season gets rolling and WR Calvin Ridley is a dangerous playmaker. The key will be sophomore QB Jalen Hurts, who struggled in the playoffs and will need to be a more consistent passer for new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The only real questions come on defense where the Tide lost some playmakers up front but still have plenty of talent ready to jump in as well, as the bulk of their starters returning in the secondary. The schedule is tough, as usual, but there seems little doubt Saban will have his team in the mix for another national title.  Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Florida State: The schedule is a doozy for the Seminoles,
2. Florida State: The schedule is a doozy for the Seminoles, who open against Alabama and also face Clemson and Florida on the road in two of the final three weeks of the season. They also have to replace RB Dalvin Cook and DE DeMarcus Walker as well as plenty of playmakers at wide receiver. But like Alabama and others near the top of the rankings, the Noles recruit well every year and have talent waiting in the wings. Quarterback Deondre Francois (12) won't have Cook to lean on but a bevy of former top recruits are battling to replace Cook, led by Jacques Patrick, who averaged 5.7 yards a carry last season. Find a way to handle a difficult schedule, and a loss in the opener might not keep FSU from a playoff spot.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Ohio State: The Buckeyes return nearly all of their
3. Ohio State: The Buckeyes return nearly all of their pass rushers on defense and will have plenty of talent to jump in with the back seven, which lost its share to the NFL. However, the way Meyer has recruited at Ohio State, the odds are the Buckeyes will be fine. Getting tougher against the run, however, would be wise after OSU allowed 205 rushing yards to Clemson and 207 to Michigan State. The real questions arise on offense after the Buckeyes were blanked in the playoff loss to Clemson. QB J.T. Barrett (16) is back as is RB Mike Weber (Detroit Cass Tech), but the key will be getting the passing game going and former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson takes over as offensive coordinator to breathe life into the attack.  Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
Fullscreen
4. Clemson: Repeating isn't easy to do and the Tigers
4. Clemson: Repeating isn't easy to do and the Tigers will have to do so without the best quarterback in program history as Deshaun Watson is now in the NFL. They’ve also lost RB Wayne Gallman, who ran for more than 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns, as well as WR Mike Williams, who had 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, LB Ben Boulware is gone after recording 131 tackles last season, but junior Kendall Joseph slides into the middle after notching 124 tackles last season, and the secondary has plenty of experience. The schedule sets up well, which means the Tigers will at least have a shot at getting back to the playoffs.  Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Penn State: Penn State has plenty of offensive weapons
5. Penn State: Penn State has plenty of offensive weapons to once again be in the mix to return to the Big Ten championship game, led by RB Saquon Barkley (26), QB Trace McSorley and TE Mike Gesicki. On the other side of the ball, ends Garrett Sickels and Evan Schwan are gone but the bulk of the defense remains intact for a unit that was far better at the end of the season than it was at the start. The biggest question for the Nittany Lions seems to be the schedule, which includes a brutal four-game stretch with three of four on the road. It starts with a trip to Northwestern on Oct. 7 followed by a bye, a home game against Michigan and then road games with Ohio State and Michigan State.  Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Fullscreen
6. Oklahoma: Obviously, the big change for the Sooners
6. Oklahoma: Obviously, the big change for the Sooners is the fact coach Bob Stoops stepped down this summer after winning 10 Big 12 championships and a national title in 2000 during his 18 seasons at Oklahoma. Former offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley takes over and, while his unit lost running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, as well as WR Dede Westbrook, it still has QB Baker Mayfield (6) -- an early Heisman candidate -- and the entire starting offensive line returns. The front seven on defense is thin on experience but the back end is solid enough to make the Sooners the favorite to win the Big 12, young coach or not.  Matthew Stockman, Getty Images
Fullscreen
7. Southern Cal: The Trojans enter the season carrying
7. Southern Cal: The Trojans enter the season carrying plenty of momentum after winning their final nine games last season, including a shootout over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. QB Sam Darnold (14) took over early last season and sparked Southern Cal’s resurgence. He'll be counted on to do so again, but will have to overcome the loss of two starters up front as well as wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers. The Trojans are solid at linebacker but need to overcome some losses on the defensive line along with losing CB Adoree' Jackson, last season’s Jim Thorpe Award winner.  Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Washington: The Huskies should have no problem scoring
8. Washington: The Huskies should have no problem scoring points in their quest to get back to the College Football Playoffs. QB Jake Browning, the Pac-12 offensive player of the year, is back, as is the RB tandem of Myles Gaskin and senior Lavon Coleman and a veteran offensive line. The defense should be strong up front but will need to replace three starters in the back end.  Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Oklahoma State: The Cowboys should score plenty
9. Oklahoma State: The Cowboys should score plenty of points, led by QB Mason Rudolph and WR James Washington. Rudolph has thrown for 300.5 yards a game in his career and piled up 4,091 total yards last season with 28 TD passes and just four interceptions. There are holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball but the talent is there to the point coach Mike Gundy believes this defense can be one of his best with the Cowboys.  Austin Gay, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Wisconsin: Once again it looks like, on paper,
10. Wisconsin: Once again it looks like, on paper, that the Badgers will have plenty of holes to fill and winning a division title in the Big Ten might be a stretch. But every year, there’s Wisconsin in the mix. They’ll need to replace their top two running backs and all their linebackers after Jack Cichy was lost after he tore his ACL in preseason camp, but the Badgers are always solid and should be again.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. LSU: Orgeron takes over on a full-time basis and
11. LSU: Orgeron takes over on a full-time basis and one of his first moves was to spice up the offense by hiring Matt Canada as his offensive coordinator. Canada comes over from Pittsburgh and will have senior Danny Etling at QB and a solid running game, led by junior Derrius Guice (pictured). The defense will have some holes to fill at linebacker but tackle Christian LaCouture is back and moves to end while end/linebacker Arden Key should be one of the SEC’s top pass rushers.  David J. Phillip, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Stanford: It looks like QB Keller Chryst has been
12. Stanford: It looks like QB Keller Chryst has been able to bounce back after tearing his ACL in the Sun Bowl, a welcomed sight considering the Cardinal must replace RB Christian McCaffrey. The man that will step in for McCaffrey is explosive runner Bryce Love, who gained 783 yards last season when spelling McCaffrey. He’ll have the benefit of running behind an offensive line that returns four starters. There’s plenty of talent and depth in the back seven on defense but the pass rush took a hit with the graduation of Solomon Thomas.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Michigan: The Wolverines lose a slew of players
13. Michigan: The Wolverines lose a slew of players to the NFL on both sides of the ball, but the hit to one of the nation’s top defenses might be the biggest. Outstanding recruiting, however, means there’s talent waiting in the wings, led by sophomore end Rashan Gary (pictured) while tackle Maurice Hurst put off the NFL and returned for his final season. The offense loses plenty of playmakers at WR but has young talent for QB Wilton Speight to throw to, that is, if Speight holds on to the starting job.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Florida: The offense has had its issues the past
14. Florida: The offense has had its issues the past few seasons and it will again be a question mark headed into 2017. Former Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire will get the call in the opener against Michigan and he’ll be counting on wide receivers that are untested and just a decent running game. The big issues are on defense where the Gators need to replace eight starters from a unit that has been among the nation’s best for the better part of a decade.  Stephen B. Morton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Auburn: The Tigers will have some new faces on
15. Auburn: The Tigers will have some new faces on offense, including coordinator Chip Lindsey and transfer Jarrett Stidham (pictured), the former Baylor quarterback. They’ll both have the benefit of a solid running attack that includes Kamryn Pettway, the SEC’s leader in rushing yards per game, and the versatile Kerryon Johnson. The defensive line loses a couple starters but has plenty of young talent while the back seven is good enough to have the Tigers thinking they could make a run in the SEC West.  Todd J. Van Emst, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Georgia: The Bulldogs will lean on a defense that
16. Georgia: The Bulldogs will lean on a defense that was ranked in the top 20 in the nation last season and returns all but one starter. The front seven should be especially tough, led by tackles Trenton Thompson and Jonathan Ledbetter along with ends Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy, who both opted to wait on the NFL and return to Georgia. The offense has had its struggles, but if the Bulldogs can block even a little bit, it would be big for RB Nick Chubb (pictured) and second-year starting QB Jacob Eason.  John Amis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
17. Louisville: Heisman winner Lamar Jackson (pictured)
17. Louisville: Heisman winner Lamar Jackson (pictured) is back at quarterback but he is only one of four returning starters on offense for a team that lost three straight to close out last season. The defense gets a new coordinator — Peter Sirmon, who comes over from Mississippi State — and it will led by a strong secondary that returns all four starters, including CB Jaire Alexander, who led the Cards with five interceptions a season ago.  Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Kansas State: Snyder continues to lead one of the
18. Kansas State: Snyder continues to lead one of the most consistent programs in the country and has the benefit of entering the season with dual-threat QB Jesse Ertz (pictured), who threw for 1,755 yards and nine touchdowns last season while running for 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is among eight returning starters on offense for the Wildcats while the defense has bigger questions. Pass rush star Jordan Willis is gone as are the top three linebackers from last year. The secondary has experience with both starting corners and one safety back.  Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. Miami (Fla.): The early departure of QB Brad Kaaya
19. Miami (Fla.): The early departure of QB Brad Kaaya to the NFL Lions hurts, but the Hurricanes will still likely compete for the Coastal Division title in the ACC. Junior Malik Rosier will get his shot as the starter in the opener and he’ll have the benefit of handing the ball to RB Mark Walton, who rushed for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, and throwing the ball to WR Ahmmon Richards (pictured), who led all freshman nationally last season with 934 receiving yards. The entire front seven returns for an improved defense that hopes to take a jump in the back end.  Tyler Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
20. TCU: The Horned Frogs are hoping for a bounce-back
20. TCU: The Horned Frogs are hoping for a bounce-back season from QB Kenny Hill, the former transfer from Texas A&M who struggled mightily in 2016. He threw a Big 12-leading 13 interceptions but was plagued by a receiving corps that couldn’t hang on to the ball. The defense hopes to get stronger after getting pushed around at times last season. The linebackers are solid with the return of the Big 12’s leading tackler, Travin Howard, who has had more than 100-tackles in each of the last two seasons.  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Fullscreen
21. West Virginia: : The Mountaineers had their best
21. West Virginia: : The Mountaineers had their best season under Dana Holgorsen in 2016 but return just seven starters on the entire team. They’ll expect to get a spark from QB Will Grier, the transfer from Florida who was 6-0 in his brief career with the Gators before a suspension ended things. He’ll have to make it happen behind a suspect offensive line but will be joined in the backfield by RB Justin Crawford (pictured above), who ran for 1,184 yards last season. The linebackers and secondary are solid, but all three defensive line starters must be replaced.  Ray Thompson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Virginia Tech: The offense lost its share of players
22. Virginia Tech: The offense lost its share of players to the NFL, including QB Jerod Evans and WR Isaiah Ford. In the race to be the new starting QB, redshirt freshman Josh Jackson (pictured) gets the call but the receiving corps doesn’t have a lot of depth and the running game is far from spectacular. However, the Hokies should be strong up front. The defense has tons of experience in the back seven and the linebackers lead the way with Andrew Motuapuaka (114 tackles and Tremaine Edmunds (18.5 tackles for a loss) the best of the bunch.  Matt Gentry, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. South Florida: Charlie Strong couldn’t get it done
23. South Florida: Charlie Strong couldn’t get it done at Texas but now he’s tasked with taking over for Willie Taggart, who parlayed his success with South Florida into the Oregon job. Strong and the Bulls lose RB Marlon Mack but senior QB Quinton Flowers (pictured) is a dual threat who ran for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Seven of the top nine tacklers return from last season as new defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary plans to shake things up for a unit that allowed 482 yards a game in 2016.  Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Washington State: Fifth-year senior QB Luke Falk
24. Washington State: Fifth-year senior QB Luke Falk (pictured) is back after completing 70 percent of his passes for 4,468 yards and 38 touchdowns with eight interceptions last season. And as important as the QB is in Mike Leach’s offense, the Cougars have a strong running game as Gerard Wicks, Jamal Morrow and James Williams combined to run for 1,645 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. Defensively, the Cougars aren’t big along the line but have speed and athleticism at linebacker and lots of playmakers in the secondary.  Denis Poroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Boise State:There are plenty of starters to replace
25. Boise State:There are plenty of starters to replace but the Broncos should still move the ball and be the favorite to win the Mountain West. Junior Brett Rypien (pictured) is back at QB and he’ll need to find some consistency after losing Thomas Sperbeck, Boise’s all-time leading receiver, however senior WR Cedrick Wilson is back after catching 56 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns. The defense was second in points allowed in the conference last season and will need to be more consistent up front while relying on a deep and talented secondary.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor – Since the moments just after losing to Florida State in the Orange Bowl, Michigan’s returning players have been eager for this – the start of the new season.

    The Wolverines dropped three of their final four games last season by a total of five points, and although the youth on this team and lack of returning starters have been highlighted throughout preseason camp, there are plenty of returning players who remember how crummy they felt.

    Sophomore Kekoa Crawford said he and his teammates have been “itching” for the start of the season Sept. 2 against Florida in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, since the Orange Bowl.

    More: Mason Cole, Mike McCray named Michigan captains

    “We’re all ready to go,” Crawford said Friday night after practice. “I don’t think it will be a big nerves thing, more just when that first play hits … we’re going to be ready to go.”

    Those storylines of youth and few returning starters have been highlighted because they’re very much keys to the season. Five starters are back, and Michigan will look to younger players who saw some playing time last year, and freshmen to help mold the team.

    Fifth-year senior fullback Khalid Hill believes starting with a big-name opponent on a big-time stage will offer plenty of insight on where the Wolverines are headed this season. And for the record, he thinks talk of youth and inexperience on this team is overrated.

    “Definitely, (this) will be a sign of our season. It will show what we’re working with,” Hill said Friday night. “A lot of people think we lost of guys, we don’t have any depth on the team, but I believe in this team more than any other team.

    “Even though we’re a young team, these guys have fight like no other team I’ve seen before. I believe in them as much as they believe in me.  I think we’re ready to play Florida right now as we speak. We’ve been working our butts off every day. I think we’re ready.”

    Safety Jordan Glasgow said the team has worked on some Florida preparation during preseason camp, although the Wolverines are now into game-week work in earnest.

    “We’ve had stuff throughout the whole camp focused on Florida,” Glasgow said. “We’ve had periods in which we’ve run plays they would run in the last year or two. Now we’ve started focusing more on film. We’ve been getting prepared with everything we need. Everyone knows the first game is the only game in our sights.”

    Both Harbaugh and Florida coach Jim McElwain have not named starting quarterbacks. McElwain last week told reporters he had not made a decision and all three – Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire, redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks and redshirt junior Luke Del Rio – could play in the opener.

    Glasgow said he and his fellow defensive players are ready for whatever Florida throws at them.

    “I know the playing styles of the quarterbacks, but the way you prepare for it, you just go out and play as hard as you can play,” he said.

    UM game-by-game predictions from Angelique S. Chengelis
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of
    Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan's football season, game-by-game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators
    Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators still haven’t decided on a starting quarterback, and will enter the season with Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio (14) or Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire leading the offense. They will, however, be without receiver Antonio Callaway, a proven playmaker, who was suspended for the season opener along with six teammates. This should be low-scoring game as Michigan’s young offense figures things out. Winner: Michigan.  John Raoux, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season,
    Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season, but the Bearcats are now led by Luke Fickell, a former Ohio State player and coach. The outlook isn’t great for the Bearcats this season, but Fickell is expected to rejuvenate the sagging program. Only thing is, that won’t happen fast enough for the Bearcats, who will play the Wolverines in their home opener. Winner: Michigan.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors
    Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors from last year’s 10-win team, which makes for a tough situation. They will be led by quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured), who averaged 96.3 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns in seven games last season. Tailback Tim McVey and five offensive linemen who have starting experience are back. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been studying and prepping for the Falcons’ challenging triple-option threat since the spring. Winner: Michigan.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach
    Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach in Jeff Brohm, a smart hire from Western Kentucky, but it will be tough for him to quickly turn around a program that had plenty of holes when he arrived. Quarterback David Blough, slowed in camp by a strained shoulder, threw for 3,352 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he also had 21 interceptions. The Boilermakers also lost their four best receivers. Winner: Michigan.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this
    Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this is a night game, a noon game, an 8 a.m. game, the Michigan-Michigan State game is always hard-hitting, so it doesn’t matter that the Spartans are coming off a 3-9 season. The Spartans feel confident in redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke and have a strong run game led by L.J. Scott (3). But there are several question marks on MSU’s defense. This will be a tough one, as usual. Winner: Michigan.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom
    Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom Allen, who remains as the defensive coordinator, and will continue to run a high-tempo offense with former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord running the offense (and Michigan all-time leading rusher Mike Hart is running backs coach). The Hoosiers’ defense should continue to improve, but will it be enough? Winner: Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will
    Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will be tested in a big way by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. Running back Saquon Barkley (26), the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year last season, only rushed for 59 yards last season and will face a solid front seven. This will be a “white out” and, possibly, a night game. How the young Wolverines secondary performs will be huge in this game. The Nittany Lions want to avenge last season’s big loss to Michigan. Winner: Penn State  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was
    Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was woeful last season —remember last year's 78-0 loss to Michigan? — but it should see some improvement this fall. But how much? Jerry Kill is now running the Rutgers offense, which includes receiver Janarion Grant (pictured), and that’s a huge plus. But there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Winner: Michigan.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now
    Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now at the helm, there are high hopes for the Gophers. As it stands now, in preseason camp, quarterback is an issue. Clearly, by this stage of the season, that should be decided, but it’s going to be a problem, particularly with inexperience at receiver. The Gophers’ defense has some playmakers, including lineman Steven Richardson (96), but do they have enough to win in Ann Arbor? Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in
    Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in the near future when this will be a tougher game to predict. D.J. Durkin (pictured) is getting all the pieces in place to make the Terps, maybe not a contender, but certainly a disrupter. This team will be better than expected this fall, but it will be telling how the Terps finish late this season, because a late-season stretch last year magnified issues on defense. Durkin was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015 and his Terps will play tough. Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant
    Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant Big Ten road win, and while the odds should be stacked against them in Madison, the Wolverines’ offense will have to be the difference-maker. The Badgers will be without one of its top defensive players, linebacker Jack Cichy (48), who suffered a torn ACL in camp. Like Michigan, Wisconsin has some holes to fill in the secondary. This will be a close one. Winner: Michigan.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime
    Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime game remains a fresh memory for fans of both teams, and considering there have been some tightly contested games in Michigan Stadium between the two, this might be more of the same. The Buckeyes are loaded with three-year starter J.T. Barrett (16) and a terrific defense. Winner: Ohio State. FINAL MICHIGAN RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Harbaugh said at Big Ten media days he was avoiding all “fun stuff” to concentrate on the upcoming season.

      “We lost three of our last four games last year, two by one point and one by three points in overtime,” he said at the time. “Didn’t like that feeling, and it’s motivated us to put more time into the football team and our jobs and give more effort and pour more of our heart and soul into it and avoid fun stuff.”

      Message received by the returning players, who already were approaching this season the same way.

      Receiver Eddie McDoom recently said that despite the influx of youth and a number of less experienced returning players, no one on the team believes the Wolverines are a year off.

      “We’re not looking for next year, we’re looking for now,” McDoom said. “That’s our mindset. Freshmen, every player.

      More: Michigan defense 'has started to click' as opener nears

      “We think we’re going to win it this year. There’s no next year. No, it’s this year. We’re going to come in and grind, and we’re going to come in fighting. Our goal right now is to win the national championship, the Big Ten and be the greatest team we can be.”

      Sophomore offensive lineman Ben Bredeson echoed his teammates’ sentiments that they’ve been eager to get on with this season since the end of the bowl game.

      Well, the time is now.

      “We’ve been counting down since the Orange Bowl,” Bredeson said. “We can’t wait to get this thing going. They’re a good team – it’s the Florida Gators. It’s the SEC. It’s not going to be a rollover game. We’re going to be ready. They’re going to be ready. I think it’s going to be a hell of a game.”

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE