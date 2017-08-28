Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – Let the games begin.

The head games.

Michigan and Florida are remaining mum on naming starting quarterbacks for Saturday’s season opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“People make a big deal about our roster and not announcing our starting quarterback,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “I have not seen the starting quarterback come out of Florida. Never any mention of that. Very interesting.

“Yes, we’d like to have that information from them. I’m sure they’d like to have it from us. Right now, neither is giving that information.”

Florida coach Jim McElwain apparently dodged quarterback questions at his news conference Monday.

“We have a plan,” McElwain told reporters. “The opponent has nothing to do with it.”

