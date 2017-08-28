UM game-by-game predictions from Angelique S. Chengelis
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan's football season, game-by-game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators still haven’t decided on a starting quarterback, and will enter the season with Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio (14) or Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire leading the offense. They will, however, be without receiver Antonio Callaway, a proven playmaker, who was suspended for the season opener along with six teammates. This should be low-scoring game as Michigan’s young offense figures things out. Winner: Michigan.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season,
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season, but the Bearcats are now led by Luke Fickell, a former Ohio State player and coach. The outlook isn’t great for the Bearcats this season, but Fickell is expected to rejuvenate the sagging program. Only thing is, that won’t happen fast enough for the Bearcats, who will play the Wolverines in their home opener. Winner: Michigan.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors from last year’s 10-win team, which makes for a tough situation. They will be led by quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured), who averaged 96.3 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns in seven games last season. Tailback Tim McVey and five offensive linemen who have starting experience are back. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been studying and prepping for the Falcons’ challenging triple-option threat since the spring. Winner: Michigan.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach in Jeff Brohm, a smart hire from Western Kentucky, but it will be tough for him to quickly turn around a program that had plenty of holes when he arrived. Quarterback David Blough, slowed in camp by a strained shoulder, threw for 3,352 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he also had 21 interceptions. The Boilermakers also lost their four best receivers. Winner: Michigan.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this is a night game, a noon game, an 8 a.m. game, the Michigan-Michigan State game is always hard-hitting, so it doesn’t matter that the Spartans are coming off a 3-9 season. The Spartans feel confident in redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke and have a strong run game led by L.J. Scott (3). But there are several question marks on MSU’s defense. This will be a tough one, as usual. Winner: Michigan.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom Allen, who remains as the defensive coordinator, and will continue to run a high-tempo offense with former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord running the offense (and Michigan all-time leading rusher Mike Hart is running backs coach). The Hoosiers’ defense should continue to improve, but will it be enough? Winner: Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will be tested in a big way by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. Running back Saquon Barkley (26), the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year last season, only rushed for 59 yards last season and will face a solid front seven. This will be a “white out” and, possibly, a night game. How the young Wolverines secondary performs will be huge in this game. The Nittany Lions want to avenge last season’s big loss to Michigan. Winner: Penn State  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was woeful last season —remember last year's 78-0 loss to Michigan? — but it should see some improvement this fall. But how much? Jerry Kill is now running the Rutgers offense, which includes receiver Janarion Grant (pictured), and that’s a huge plus. But there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Winner: Michigan.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now at the helm, there are high hopes for the Gophers. As it stands now, in preseason camp, quarterback is an issue. Clearly, by this stage of the season, that should be decided, but it’s going to be a problem, particularly with inexperience at receiver. The Gophers’ defense has some playmakers, including lineman Steven Richardson (96), but do they have enough to win in Ann Arbor? Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in the near future when this will be a tougher game to predict. D.J. Durkin (pictured) is getting all the pieces in place to make the Terps, maybe not a contender, but certainly a disrupter. This team will be better than expected this fall, but it will be telling how the Terps finish late this season, because a late-season stretch last year magnified issues on defense. Durkin was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015 and his Terps will play tough. Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant Big Ten road win, and while the odds should be stacked against them in Madison, the Wolverines’ offense will have to be the difference-maker. The Badgers will be without one of its top defensive players, linebacker Jack Cichy (48), who suffered a torn ACL in camp. Like Michigan, Wisconsin has some holes to fill in the secondary. This will be a close one. Winner: Michigan.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime game remains a fresh memory for fans of both teams, and considering there have been some tightly contested games in Michigan Stadium between the two, this might be more of the same. The Buckeyes are loaded with three-year starter J.T. Barrett (16) and a terrific defense. Winner: Ohio State. FINAL MICHIGAN RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down Michigan’s offense ahead of the season opener on Saturday against Florida.

    Position of strength

    And now it’s time for the faux controversy – stirred up when Jim Harbaugh called the quarterback competition a “dead heat” heading into preseason camp – to end. Harbaugh revealed about midway through camp that Wilton Speight and John O’Korn had separated themselves, but did Speight, the starter last season, do something to lose the job? Expect Speight to start again this year. But with redshirt freshman Brandon Peters in the fold, and O’Korn feeling more confident in his game, those are added strengths to the position, despite the fact Peters has yet to play a college down. This is a position of strength for the Wolverines.

    More: Scouting Michigan’s defense

    Down the center

    Patrick Kugler has waited and waited for this moment. The fifth-year senior has said he didn’t want his Michigan legacy to be the guy who lost the center competition a few times and left. He’s been pushed by freshman Cesar Ruiz, but Kugler’s teammates have said he’s a guy who knows the playbook inside and out and is performing with leadership and smarts, not to mention ability. He’s a new starter to the line that will feature three new starters, but with his longevity in the program he should slide right into the role just fine.

    Adding some Pep

    John O’Korn said his game and confidence level have completely changed because of Pep Hamilton’s addition to the staff as pass-game coordinator. Wilton Speight said he has enjoyed working with Hamilton, who takes an all-business approach to coaching the quarterbacks. The receivers have said Hamilton is focused on making this a big-play offense with Michigan’s young but talented receivers. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has called Hamilton one of the best football coaches in the game.

    Carrying the ball

    This seems to be Ty Isaac’s time to shine at running back, considering it is his final season and also because he entered the spring with a renewed focus on improving and making his mark. Chris Evans had highlight moments last season as a freshman and he added some weight to become a more complete back, particularly in pass protection. Karan Higdon’s burst was noted during camp by John O’Korn. And then there’s Kareem Walker, who continues to make improvements. Bottom line, there will be more running back by committee.

    O-line questions

    Three starters are gone from last year’s offensive line and Patrick Kugler appears ready to fill in at center, allowing Mason Cole, who started his first two seasons at left tackle and last year at center, to move back outside. Sophomore Ben Bredeson finished out last season starting at left guard, so he’s back. But what about the right side? Slimmed down Michael Onwenu – and that means slimmer than 380 pounds – has impressed his teammates in camp, and the battle continues at right tackle with Jon Runyan Jr. and Juwann Bushell-Beatty. But with the addition of Greg Frey as a second offensive line coach and in influx of young talent, improved play should come faster.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE