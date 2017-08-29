Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will be adding a podcast — “The Harbaugh’s Podcast” — to the menu this season beginning Sept. 5. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will be adding a podcast — “The Harbaugh’s Podcast” — to the menu this season beginning Sept. 5.

It is part of PodcastOne Sports, the new sports content community from PodcastOne, according to an online story from Sports Illustrated on Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to joining my dad and my other family members for our weekly podcast on PodcastOne,” Harbaugh told SI.com. “A lot of people who I respect have been doing podcasts for years, and the Attack Each Day: The Harbaugh’s Podcast should be a fun experience for our show’s guests and for our listeners.”