UM game-by-game predictions from Angelique S. Chengelis
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan's football season, game-by-game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators still haven’t decided on a starting quarterback, and will enter the season with Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio (14) or Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire leading the offense. They will, however, be without receiver Antonio Callaway, a proven playmaker, who was suspended for the season opener along with six teammates. This should be low-scoring game as Michigan’s young offense figures things out. Winner: Michigan.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season,
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season, but the Bearcats are now led by Luke Fickell, a former Ohio State player and coach. The outlook isn’t great for the Bearcats this season, but Fickell is expected to rejuvenate the sagging program. Only thing is, that won’t happen fast enough for the Bearcats, who will play the Wolverines in their home opener. Winner: Michigan.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors from last year’s 10-win team, which makes for a tough situation. They will be led by quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured), who averaged 96.3 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns in seven games last season. Tailback Tim McVey and five offensive linemen who have starting experience are back. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been studying and prepping for the Falcons’ challenging triple-option threat since the spring. Winner: Michigan.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach in Jeff Brohm, a smart hire from Western Kentucky, but it will be tough for him to quickly turn around a program that had plenty of holes when he arrived. Quarterback David Blough, slowed in camp by a strained shoulder, threw for 3,352 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he also had 21 interceptions. The Boilermakers also lost their four best receivers. Winner: Michigan.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this is a night game, a noon game, an 8 a.m. game, the Michigan-Michigan State game is always hard-hitting, so it doesn’t matter that the Spartans are coming off a 3-9 season. The Spartans feel confident in redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke and have a strong run game led by L.J. Scott (3). But there are several question marks on MSU’s defense. This will be a tough one, as usual. Winner: Michigan.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom Allen, who remains as the defensive coordinator, and will continue to run a high-tempo offense with former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord running the offense (and Michigan all-time leading rusher Mike Hart is running backs coach). The Hoosiers’ defense should continue to improve, but will it be enough? Winner: Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will be tested in a big way by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. Running back Saquon Barkley (26), the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year last season, only rushed for 59 yards last season and will face a solid front seven. This will be a “white out” and, possibly, a night game. How the young Wolverines secondary performs will be huge in this game. The Nittany Lions want to avenge last season’s big loss to Michigan. Winner: Penn State  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was woeful last season —remember last year's 78-0 loss to Michigan? — but it should see some improvement this fall. But how much? Jerry Kill is now running the Rutgers offense, which includes receiver Janarion Grant (pictured), and that’s a huge plus. But there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Winner: Michigan.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now at the helm, there are high hopes for the Gophers. As it stands now, in preseason camp, quarterback is an issue. Clearly, by this stage of the season, that should be decided, but it’s going to be a problem, particularly with inexperience at receiver. The Gophers’ defense has some playmakers, including lineman Steven Richardson (96), but do they have enough to win in Ann Arbor? Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in the near future when this will be a tougher game to predict. D.J. Durkin (pictured) is getting all the pieces in place to make the Terps, maybe not a contender, but certainly a disrupter. This team will be better than expected this fall, but it will be telling how the Terps finish late this season, because a late-season stretch last year magnified issues on defense. Durkin was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015 and his Terps will play tough. Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant Big Ten road win, and while the odds should be stacked against them in Madison, the Wolverines’ offense will have to be the difference-maker. The Badgers will be without one of its top defensive players, linebacker Jack Cichy (48), who suffered a torn ACL in camp. Like Michigan, Wisconsin has some holes to fill in the secondary. This will be a close one. Winner: Michigan.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime game remains a fresh memory for fans of both teams, and considering there have been some tightly contested games in Michigan Stadium between the two, this might be more of the same. The Buckeyes are loaded with three-year starter J.T. Barrett (16) and a terrific defense. Winner: Ohio State. FINAL MICHIGAN RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan signed the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class in 2017, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Wolverine faithful waiting in anticipation to see those young talents take the field may not have a long wait.

    While Michigan has not released a depth chart for Saturday’s opener against Florida, true freshmen are expected to see the field.

    The most obvious position to begin with is wide receiver, where four true freshmen have been standing out in practice, according to reports. At least one in the group – among Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black, Oliver Martin and Nico Collins – will have a great chance to start.

    “Donovan and Tarik, one of those guys will start for sure,” The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb said. “I’m guessing Donovan at this point. Oliver stands a good chance to play. He has come on in camp really well.”

    More: 'It's sweet': Michigan will wear all-maize uniforms vs. Florida

    Other than wide receiver, the next most likely freshman starter may come as a surprise.

    “Brad Robbins may start at punter,” Webb said.

    Robbins, a native of Westerville (Ohio), was not offered a scholarship by Michigan until National Signing Day. He was ranked the No. 1 punter in the country by Kornblue Kicking. He had scholarship offers from other programs, but Michigan proved to be worth his wait.

    On defense, head coach Jim Harbaugh recently named defensive back Jaylen Kelly-Powell as one of the recent risers in practice.

    “There is a good chance Jaylen sees time in nickel and / or dime scenarios,” Webb said. “He came in working out at safety and viper, but his cover skills and size, at this point, are more conducive to playing one of the coverage positions (nickel and cornerback), so they made that move and it was beneficial for the team and him. He has done well in practice. He’s the highest of the young defensive backs right now.”

    In addition to Kelly-Powell, highly-regarded cornerback Ambry Thomas and safety J’Marick Woods may also have opportunities to play. The hard-hitting Woods is the backup to Tyree Kinnel while Thomas is working behind David Long, Lavert Hill and Brandon Watson.

    Linebacker Josh Ross and former five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon also figure into the mix defensively.

    “Josh Ross will be in the two-deep,” Webb said. “He will play. Aubrey Solomon will play for sure. Luiji Vilain and Kwity Paye may get playing time. Harbaugh mentioned Luiji was a little banged up, but he’ll be fine. Before Harbaugh mentioned he was banged up, (defensive line coach) Greg Mattison mentioned a few weeks prior those guys were battling equally or the spot behind Chase Winovich.”

    Webb mentions fullback Ben Mason, center Cesar Ruiz and linebacker Drew Singleton as other true freshmen who could play.

    There are six who he fully expects to play, however: “Donovan Peoples-Jones, Aubrey Solomon, Tarik Black, Brad Robbins, Jaylen Kelly-Powell and Oliver Martin – those are the most likely guys to get meaningful snaps with the game in question.”

    More information

    Donovan Peoples-Jones profile

    Tarik Black profile 

    Jaylen Kelly-Powell profile

    Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE