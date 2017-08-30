Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo break down Michigan and Michigan State for the 2017 college football season. Detroit News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh released the Wolverines’ roster Wednesday, without heights and weights for his players. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Look! Look! Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh released a roster for the upcoming season.

That Michigan had not released a roster during preseason camp became a national story after NJ.com filed an open-records request for said missing roster. Harbaugh tweeted he would release a roster on Aug. 30, and so he did this morning.

It is a roster including player names, jersey numbers, year in school and hometown but is missing height and weights.

Proud to announce the 2017 Michigan Football roster. pic.twitter.com/zc3VejbU1R — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 30, 2017

Michigan opens the season Saturday against Florida and in the game-week notes package, page 17 did offer a “2017 Team Roster” — a roster of former Michigan players currently in the NFL.

Harbaugh isn’t one to release much personnel information.

“People make a big deal about our roster and not announcing our starting quarterback,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “I have not seen the starting quarterback come out of Florida. Never any mention of that. Very interesting.”

“Yes, we’d like to have that information from them. I’m sure they’d like to have it from us. Right now, neither is giving that information.”

The roster confirms several player position changes. Ben Mason and Jared Wangler, former linebackers, are now fullbacks, Nate Johnson was a receiver and is now a defensive back, and James Hudson was a defensive lineman now an offensive lineman.

