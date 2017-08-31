UM game-by-game predictions from Angelique S. Chengelis
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan's football season, game-by-game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators
Sept. 2 vs. Florida in Arlington, Texas: The Gators still haven’t decided on a starting quarterback, and will enter the season with Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio (14) or Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire leading the offense. They will, however, be without receiver Antonio Callaway, a proven playmaker, who was suspended for the season opener along with six teammates. This should be low-scoring game as Michigan’s young offense figures things out. Winner: Michigan.  John Raoux, Associated Press
Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati was 4-8 last season, but the Bearcats are now led by Luke Fickell, a former Ohio State player and coach. The outlook isn’t great for the Bearcats this season, but Fickell is expected to rejuvenate the sagging program. Only thing is, that won’t happen fast enough for the Bearcats, who will play the Wolverines in their home opener. Winner: Michigan.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Sept 16 vs. Air Force: The Falcons lost 32 seniors from last year’s 10-win team, which makes for a tough situation. They will be led by quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured), who averaged 96.3 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns in seven games last season. Tailback Tim McVey and five offensive linemen who have starting experience are back. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been studying and prepping for the Falcons’ challenging triple-option threat since the spring. Winner: Michigan.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Sept. 23 at Purdue: The Boilermakers have a new coach in Jeff Brohm, a smart hire from Western Kentucky, but it will be tough for him to quickly turn around a program that had plenty of holes when he arrived. Quarterback David Blough, slowed in camp by a strained shoulder, threw for 3,352 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he also had 21 interceptions. The Boilermakers also lost their four best receivers. Winner: Michigan.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Oct. 7 vs. Michigan State: It doesn’t matter if this is a night game, a noon game, an 8 a.m. game, the Michigan-Michigan State game is always hard-hitting, so it doesn’t matter that the Spartans are coming off a 3-9 season. The Spartans feel confident in redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke and have a strong run game led by L.J. Scott (3). But there are several question marks on MSU’s defense. This will be a tough one, as usual. Winner: Michigan.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Indiana: Indiana has a new coach in Tom Allen, who remains as the defensive coordinator, and will continue to run a high-tempo offense with former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord running the offense (and Michigan all-time leading rusher Mike Hart is running backs coach). The Hoosiers’ defense should continue to improve, but will it be enough? Winner: Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 21 at Penn State: Michigan’s young secondary will be tested in a big way by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. Running back Saquon Barkley (26), the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year last season, only rushed for 59 yards last season and will face a solid front seven. This will be a “white out” and, possibly, a night game. How the young Wolverines secondary performs will be huge in this game. The Nittany Lions want to avenge last season’s big loss to Michigan. Winner: Penn State  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Oct. 28 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ defense was woeful last season —remember last year's 78-0 loss to Michigan? — but it should see some improvement this fall. But how much? Jerry Kill is now running the Rutgers offense, which includes receiver Janarion Grant (pictured), and that’s a huge plus. But there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Winner: Michigan.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Minnesota: With high-energy P.J. Fleck now at the helm, there are high hopes for the Gophers. As it stands now, in preseason camp, quarterback is an issue. Clearly, by this stage of the season, that should be decided, but it’s going to be a problem, particularly with inexperience at receiver. The Gophers’ defense has some playmakers, including lineman Steven Richardson (96), but do they have enough to win in Ann Arbor? Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Maryland: There’s going to be a time in the near future when this will be a tougher game to predict. D.J. Durkin (pictured) is getting all the pieces in place to make the Terps, maybe not a contender, but certainly a disrupter. This team will be better than expected this fall, but it will be telling how the Terps finish late this season, because a late-season stretch last year magnified issues on defense. Durkin was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015 and his Terps will play tough. Winner: Michigan.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Nov. 18 at Wisconsin: Michigan needs a significant Big Ten road win, and while the odds should be stacked against them in Madison, the Wolverines’ offense will have to be the difference-maker. The Badgers will be without one of its top defensive players, linebacker Jack Cichy (48), who suffered a torn ACL in camp. Like Michigan, Wisconsin has some holes to fill in the secondary. This will be a close one. Winner: Michigan.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State: Last season’s double-overtime game remains a fresh memory for fans of both teams, and considering there have been some tightly contested games in Michigan Stadium between the two, this might be more of the same. The Buckeyes are loaded with three-year starter J.T. Barrett (16) and a terrific defense. Winner: Ohio State. FINAL MICHIGAN RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    That starting Michigan quarterback thing? Coach Jim Harbaugh still isn’t saying.

    A day after Florida revealed redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks is its starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener against Michigan in Arlington, Texas, Harbaugh remains mum. Harbaugh made his weekly in-season appearance Thursday morning on the “Jamie and Stoney Show” on 97.1 The Ticket.

    Harbaugh was asked who will start at quarterback for Michigan.

    “Not revealing that to you this morning,” Harbaugh said, later adding the players know.

    He praised the overall improvement of all of the quarterbacks – Wilton Speight, John O’Korn and Brandon Peters.

    “They’ve all been great,” Harbaugh said. “The best thing about all three is they’re completing passes consistently, accurate, and they haven’t been turning the ball over. It’s been really good that way and making plays, making big plays. And very minimum with mistakes, mental mistakes. You can’t find a mistake. Both Wilton, John and Brandon have been really good that way. In all areas, been really good.”

    More: Wojo: Michigan a mystery that's about to be unmasked

    Other highlights from Harbaugh’s appearance on 97.1:

    On whether there will be a “surprise” player: “Yeah. I think there could be a couple. Quite a few, actually. Without leaving somebody out, I’ll say that. Probably six or seven, even eight new players that may surprise you.”

    On how different the prep is for Florida, which has suspended 10 players: “You’re aware who’s not going to be playing. You look to see who the next player up is. You plug that in, so you know what you’re looking at visually, their position number, etcetera, that’s about the way it’s been.”

    On whether he likes neutral-site games: “It is where it is, but the neutral-site game, I’d be lying if to tell you I prefer it. I prefer playing in the college stadiums in Ann Arbor or one of our opponents.”

    More: UM’s Black, Peoples-Jones 'are going to be unbelievable'

    On finishing third in the Big East the last two seasons. Is there a chip? “No. I personally never paid a lot of attention to predictions, so nobody’s really concentrating on it, if that’s what you’re asking. Getting ready for our first game. Been through camp, now we’re getting ready to play Florida. That’s where the focus is. … We would have liked to have been first place each year. We would have liked to have won those two games against Ohio State. Now we attack Year 3 with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

    On the upcoming debut of his podcast: “Basically, my dad and I we talk a lot, and wanted to share my dad with other people. We just thought people may be interested in those conversations and have conversations with other friends and family members. When we run out of friends, we’ll stop having a podcast.”

    On the preseason roster controversy: “The whole roster thing is an unofficial thing. I don’t even keep the roster. The roster’s been kept through the administration. I never even kept the roster. All of a sudden people were asking for the roster. I said, ‘The team won’t be finalized until we can come back on Aug. 30 after we’ve had a couple days to say what the 130-man roster is going to be. Unfortunately, little known fact, but you’re only allowed 105 players to go to training camp. NCAA rule. It really should be more. The entire is made up of 130-plus, so we have 132 on the team right now. So the roster wasn’t finished. Didn’t have the complete roster until, in my mind, Aug. 30.”

