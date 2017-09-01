Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary figures to have a big say in how far the Wolverines go this season. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

MATT CHARBONEAU

Both teams enter the season with questions but that hasn’t dampened expectations. Florida is a bit short-handed because of suspensions and is starting a new quarterback while Michigan has lost its share of starters but replaces those, on defense at least, with loads of talent. Expect a close one that Michigan pulls out in the end with a late defensive stop. Michigan 24-23

ANGELIQUE S. CHENGELIS

Michigan has question marks to be sure, but the defense — despite returning only one starter — will be solid, especially the line. Wilton Speight has a year of starts behind him and a summer of working on timing with the young, athletic receivers. The matchup to watch is Florida's defensive line vs. Michigan's offensive line. The Wolverines will take advantage of the Gators missing their top receiver and tailback. Michigan 24-17

JOHN NIYO

Suspensions have left the Gators a bit toothless for this opener. And it’d be a surprise if Don Brown can’t figure out a way to exploit that with an entire offseason to prepare. Big plays might go both ways, but Michigan should have at least a few more on it’s side of the ledger. Michigan 38-21

BOB WOJNOWSKI

Michigan got some help with Florida’s suspensions, but this is far from a gimme. Gators redshirt freshman QB Feleipe Franks is 6-5 and has the arm to challenge the Wolverines’ new secondary. Right away, Michigan’s defensive-line tandem of Maurice Hurst and Rashan Gary will be required to generate pressure. Whoever starts at quarterback – likely Wilton Speight – must connect with the young, touted receivers, because Florida’s run defense is tough. It could be a sloppy slugfest. Michigan 20-13