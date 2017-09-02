Hurricane Harvey
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they arrive on Air Force One at Corpus Christi International Airport in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday.  Evan Vucci, AP
People cheer outside of the Annaville Fire House after
People cheer outside of the Annaville Fire House after US President Donald Trump attended a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017.  JIM WATSON, AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump holds the state flag of Texas
US President Donald Trump holds the state flag of Texas outside of the Annaville Fire House after attending a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017.  JIM WATSON, AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump, flanked by Texas Gov. Greg
President Donald Trump, flanked by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and first lady Melania Trump, speaks during a briefing on Harvey relief efforts, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas.  Evan Vucci, AP
Residents are evacuated from their homes after severe
Residents are evacuated from their homes after severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in north Houston August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
Water is released from the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters
Water is released from the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters rise from Tropical Storm Harvey on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.  Brett Coomer, AP
John Tuan returns to rescue his dog who was left in
John Tuan returns to rescue his dog who was left in his flooded house in the Clodine district after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017.  MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images
A father is reunited with his children who were evacuated
A father is reunited with his children who were evacuated in the Clodine district after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017.  MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images
Erik Peterson and his son, Carlos, 10, are rescued
Erik Peterson and his son, Carlos, 10, are rescued from their house to a dam on the Addicks Reservoir as waters rise from Tropical Storm Harvey in west Houston on Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017.  Jay Janner, AP
Texas Army National Guard members Sergio Esquivel,
Texas Army National Guard members Sergio Esquivel, left, and Ernest Barmore carry 81-year-old Ramona Bennett after she and other residents were rescued from their Pine Forest Village neighborhood due to high water from Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas.  Erich Schlegel, Getty Images
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017.  JIM WATSON, AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump sits with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
President Donald Trump sits with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017.  JIM WATSON, AFP/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows a view of damage in the wake
This aerial photo shows a view of damage in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane.  Gabe Hernandez, AP
This aerial photo shows a view of damage Monday, Aug.
This aerial photo shows a view of damage Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane.  Gabe Hernandez, AP
Volunteer rescue boats enter a flooded subdivision
Volunteer rescue boats enter a flooded subdivision looking to evacuate residents as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Residents are evacuated from flooded homes following
Residents are evacuated from flooded homes following Tropical Storm Harvey in the Cypresswood Creek subdivision in north Houston on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards of 40 inches of rain over the next couple of days.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
Evacuees arrive at the Convention Center, seeking shelter
Evacuees arrive at the Convention Center, seeking shelter from heavy flooding in Houston on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Rescue teams in boats, trucks and helicopters scrambled Monday to reach hundreds of Texans marooned on flooded streets in and around America's fourth-largest city before monster storm Harvey returns.  Mark Ralston, AFP/Getty Images
Evelyn Perkins inspects her home which was destroyed
Evelyn Perkins inspects her home which was destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.  Eric Gay, AP
Mark Richard looks through the debris of a friend's
Mark Richard looks through the debris of a friend's RV that was damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.  Eric Gay, AP
A woman photographs damage at the Bay House Condominiums
A woman photographs damage at the Bay House Condominiums in Rockport, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.  Rachel Denny Clow, AP
Sam Speights exits a window of his home that was destroyed
Sam Speights exits a window of his home that was destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.  Eric Gay, AP
A family is evacuated from their home as floodwaters
A family is evacuated from their home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Volunteers use their boat to help evacuate residents
Volunteers use their boat to help evacuate residents as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Rescue boats work ferry evacuees amid rising floodwaters
Rescue boats work ferry evacuees amid rising floodwaters in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.  David J. Phillip, AP
Houston resident Karen Hudson is evacuated from her
Houston resident Karen Hudson is evacuated from her home after severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in the Cypresswood Creek subdivision in north Houston on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards of 40 inches of rain over the next couple of days.  Win McNamee, Getty Images
Floodwaters approach the tops of homes following Hurricane
Floodwaters approach the tops of homes following Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A family wades through water to escape their home on
A family wades through water to escape their home on Highway 90 on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston. Rescue teams in boats, trucks and helicopters scrambled Monday to reach hundreds of Texans marooned on flooded streets in and around America's fourth-largest city before monster storm Harvey returns.  Mark Ralston, AFP/Getty Images
A shopper stocks up at Sienna Market as a mandatory
A shopper stocks up at Sienna Market as a mandatory evacuation was issued for Sienna Plantation residents in Missouri City, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.  Thomas B. Shea, AFP/Getty Images
People evacuate their flooded homes in the walke of
People evacuate their flooded homes in the walke of Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Flooding victims wait to load up on an evacuation bus
Flooding victims wait to load up on an evacuation bus in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
People are ferried from a flooded neighborhood in the
People are ferried from a flooded neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days.  Scott Olson, Getty Images
This aerial photo shows a view of damage in the wake
This aerial photo shows a view of damage in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane.  Gabe Hernandez, AP
People are ferried from a flooded neighborhood in the
People are ferried from a flooded neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards of 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days.  Scott Olson, Getty Images
This aerial photo shows a view of damage in the wake
This aerial photo shows a view of damage in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane.  Gabe Hernandez, AP
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes amid rising floodwaters in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.  David J. Phillip, AP
Evacuees fill cots at the George Brown Convention Center,
Evacuees fill cots at the George Brown Convention Center, which has been turned into a shelter run by the American Red Cross to house victims of the high water from Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Erich Schlegel, Getty Images
Flood evacuee from Houston's 5th Ward, Korbey Haley,
Flood evacuee from Houston's 5th Ward, Korbey Haley, shares a light moment with his son Jordan Haley, 6, at the George Brown Convention Center. The site has been turned into a shelter run by the American Red Cross to house victims of the high water from Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards of 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days.  Erich Schlegel, Getty Images
Evacuees fight the rain outside the George Brown Convention
Evacuees fight the rain outside the George Brown Convention Center, which has been turned into a shelter run by the American Red Cross to house victims of the high water from Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Erich Schlegel, Getty Images
Volunteers use their boats to help evacuate residents
Volunteers use their boats to help evacuate residents as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Volunteer rescue boats enter a flooded subdivision
Volunteer rescue boats enter a flooded subdivision looking to evacuate residents as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Rhonda Worthington talks on her cell phone with a 911
Rhonda Worthington talks on her cell phone with a 911 dispatcher while exiting her stalled vehicle amid rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston on, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Worthington said she thought the water was low enough to drive through before the vehicle started to float away.  LM Otero, AP
James Gentry, left, helps evacuate a neighbor as floodwaters
James Gentry, left, helps evacuate a neighbor as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Flood victims are towed to safety by a Jet Ski as floodwaters
Flood victims are towed to safety by a Jet Ski as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
A family salvages items from their garage after floodwaters
A family salvages items from their garage after floodwaters receded during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Getty Images
After helping the driver of a submerged truck get to
After helping the driver of a submerged truck get to safety, a man floats on the freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Alexendre Jorge evacuates Ethan Colman, 4, from a neighborhood
Alexendre Jorge evacuates Ethan Colman, 4, from a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Evacuees wade down a flooded street after their neighborhood
Evacuees wade down a flooded street after their neighborhood was inundated with flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston inundated
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.  Charlie Riedel, AP
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Residents wait to be rescued from their flooded neighborhood
Residents wait to be rescued from their flooded neighborhood on Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Volunteer rescue boats enter a flooded subdivision
Volunteer rescue boats enter a flooded subdivision to rescue stranded residents as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Evacuees wade down a flooded street on Aug. 28, 2017
Evacuees wade down a flooded street on Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Joe Garcia carries his dog Heidi from his flooded home
Joe Garcia carries his dog Heidi from his flooded home on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Evacuees wade down a flooded street on Monday, Aug.
Evacuees wade down a flooded street on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Neighborhood evacuees wade down a flooded street on
Neighborhood evacuees wade down a flooded street on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston. Tropical Storm Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A woman looks out from a shelter in the George R. Brown
A woman looks out from a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Getty Images
Flood victims gather for food at a shelter in the George
Flood victims gather for food at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Getty Images
A truck driver checks the depth of an underpass amid
A truck driver checks the depth of an underpass amid flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston.  Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Getty Images
People wade through the floodwaters of Telephone Road
People wade through the floodwaters of Telephone Road in Houston on Sunday as America's fourth largest city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting fallout.  Thomas B. Shea, AFP/Getty Images
Neighbors used their own boats to rescue Jane Rhodes
Neighbors used their own boats to rescue Jane Rhodes Sunday in Friendswood, Texas.  Steve Gonzales, AP
Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down
Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou amid Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday in Houston, Texas.  Mark Mulligan, AP
Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Connie
Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Connie Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the city, sending thousands scrambling to rooftops or higher ground.  David J. Phillip, AP
Precinct 6 Deputy Constables Sgt. Paul Fernandez, left,
Precinct 6 Deputy Constables Sgt. Paul Fernandez, left, Sgt. Michael Tran and Sgt. Radha Patel help an elderly woman amid rising water on North MacGregor Way, near Brays Bayou, after heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey Sunday in Houston.  Jon Shapley, AP
Evacuees wade down a section of Interstate 610 amid
Evacuees wade down a section of Interstate 610 amid rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday in Houston. The devastation had thousands of people scrambling to rooftops or higher ground.  David J. Phillip, AP
Celina Martinez returns to find her family home badly
Celina Martinez returns to find her family home badly damaged after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017.  Mark Ralston, AFP/Getty Images
Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about
Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, "most terrifying event in his life," when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
An airplane is seen flipped on its roof at the Arkansas
An airplane is seen flipped on its roof at the Arkansas County Airport after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017.  Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles.  Eric Gay, AP
A car lies abandoned after heavy damage when Hurricane
A car lies abandoned after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017.  MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images
A ranch home sits submerged near Railroad Avenue in
A ranch home sits submerged near Railroad Avenue in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.  Robert Gauthier, TNS
Damage is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
Damage is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 26, 2017 in Katy, Texas.  BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images
This photo made available by NASA shows Hurricane Harvey
This photo made available by NASA shows Hurricane Harvey over Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, seen from the International Space Station.  Jack Fischer, AP
Wanda Carpenter hugs her seven-year-old daughter Samantha
Wanda Carpenter hugs her seven-year-old daughter Samantha at the Fulton 4-5 Learning Center after waiting out Hurricane Harvey on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Fulton, Texas.  Courtney Sacco, AP
Boats damaged by Hurricane Harvey are submerged in
Boats damaged by Hurricane Harvey are submerged in water at a dock Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Lavaca, Texas  Charlie Riedel, AP
Motor homes are left strewn about the Driftwood RV
Motor homes are left strewn about the Driftwood RV Park the day after Hurricane Harvey struck Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.  Robert Gauthier, TNS
The Corral restaurant sign in Victoria, Texas, is twisted
The Corral restaurant sign in Victoria, Texas, is twisted after suffering the effects of Hurricane Harvey.  Robert Gauthier, TNS
Wrecked cars and building debris show evidence of the
Wrecked cars and building debris show evidence of the severity of Hurricane Harvey after it passed through Saltgrass Estates apartments in Rockport, Texas.  Robert Gauthier, TNS
Celina Martinez returns to find their family home badly
Celina Martinez returns to find their family home badly damaged after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017.  MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images
Damage to a two-storey apartment building after Hurricane
Damage to a two-storey apartment building after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017.  MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images
Stores remain destroyed after Hurricane Harvey ripped
Stores remain destroyed after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.  Nick Wagner, Austin American-Statesman
A sailboat sits in floodwaters next to a dog grooming
A sailboat sits in floodwaters next to a dog grooming business in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Palacios, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Antonio Barron, left, and his girlfriend, Melissa Rocha,
Antonio Barron, left, and his girlfriend, Melissa Rocha, run in a street during a band of heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Palacios, Texas.  David J. Phillip, AP
Bricks and other debris lie on the ground after damage
Bricks and other debris lie on the ground after damage to a home from what is believed to be a tornado touchdown in the Sienna Plantation area of Missouri City, Texxas as a result of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.  Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle
Kenneth Byrant and his wife, Jennifer Byrant, search
Kenneth Byrant and his wife, Jennifer Byrant, search through debris from Bryant's Auto Sales in Katy, Texas after a possible tornado during Hurricane Harvey on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. They were looking for cars keys and paperwork.  Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle
Dave McGrew looks into the cabin of an 18-wheeler that
Dave McGrew looks into the cabin of an 18-wheeler that was flipped on its side on Highway 59 West as Hurricane Harvey hit the Central Gulf Coast Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Texas. Mcgrew stopped while on his way to check on his family in Victoria, Texas.  Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle
Tammy Rendon tries to clean up debris around her home
Tammy Rendon tries to clean up debris around her home in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. She said that when the winds were heaviest from Hurricane Harvey the glass was sucked from the frame in her home. Hillcrest is one of the poorest communities in Corpus Christi. "Where are all our friends now," she asked as she worked to help uncover the garage where her vehicle was stuck.  Rachel Denny Clow, Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Officials at the State of Texas Emergency Command Center
Officials at the State of Texas Emergency Command Center at Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin, Texas monitor Hurricane Harvey Saturday morning, Aug. 26, 2017.  Ralph Barrera, Austin American-Statesman
Gov. Greg Abbott receives a briefing at the State of
Gov. Greg Abbott receives a briefing at the State of Texas Emergency Command Center at Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin, Texas as they monitor Hurricane Harvey Saturday morning, Aug. 26, 2017.  Ralph Barrera, Austin American-Statesman
A power generator tips in front of Texas' CHRISTUS
A power generator tips in front of Texas' CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, as Hurricane Harvey hits Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.  Courtney Sacco, Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Mark Metzger wears a suit as he climbs over rocks as
Mark Metzger wears a suit as he climbs over rocks as he carries his surfboard in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline.  David J. Phillip, AP
Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes
Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,  Eric Gay, AP
Larger than usual waves come ashore at Crystal Beach
Larger than usual waves come ashore at Crystal Beach as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 in Crystal Beach, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years.  Guiseppe Barranco, The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
A tree blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
A tree blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.  Nick Wagner, Austin American-Statesman via AP
In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES East satellite
In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES East satellite capture of Hurricane Harvey shows the storm's eye as the storm nears landfall at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 UTC) on August 25, 2017 in the southeastern coast of Texas.  NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images
Water crashes along the bay front in Port Lavaca, Texas,
Water crashes along the bay front in Port Lavaca, Texas, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.  Ana Ramirez, The Victoria Advocate via AP
Serenity McGinnis, 10, walks along the shore with her
Serenity McGinnis, 10, walks along the shore with her father Jesse and sister Rebella, right, near a pieras Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 in Bacliff, Texas.  Stuart Villanueva, The Galveston County Daily News via AP
Keedan Garcia, 8, holds his kitten as he waits with
Keedan Garcia, 8, holds his kitten as he waits with his family to be evacuated as the outer bands of Hurricane Harvey begin to make landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas.  Eric Gay, AP
Hillary Lebeb walks along the seawall in Galveston,
Hillary Lebeb walks along the seawall in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline.  David J. Phillip, AP
Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston,
Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.  David J. Phillip, AP
Ramon Lopez boards up windows of a business in Galveston,
Ramon Lopez boards up windows of a business in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico.  David J. Phillip, AP
Larger than usual waves crash ashore on Bolivar Peninsula,
Larger than usual waves crash ashore on Bolivar Peninsula, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas.  Guiseppe Barranco, The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Matt Looingvill struggles with his umbrella as he tries
Matt Looingvill struggles with his umbrella as he tries to walk in the wind and rain, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas.  Eric Gay, AP
    Former Michigan All-American defensive lineman Chris Hutchinson arrived in Dallas Friday to get ready to attend the Wolverines’ season opener against Florida.

    Hutchinson arrived with his wife and three children – two daughters who attend Michigan and son Aidan, a Michigan commit and four-star defensive end for Dearborn Divine Child.

    Hutchinson is an emergency room doctor at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak but he grew up near Houston. He played at Cypress Creek High, and his mother and brother still live in the Hurricane-stricken city.

    “I was actually just getting the lowdown from one of my buddies that live by my mom’s house and I was like, ‘What is it really still like?’ And he said they are still evacuating from Katy (just outside Houston). The reservoirs are overflowing so they have to pump out or the levies will break.

    “I grew up in Cypress, like 15 minutes from (Katy). My mom had just had knee surgery and I just talked to her Sunday, and she was like, ‘We’re fine. We never flood here.’ Monday morning I get a text from my brother saying he was going to evacuate mom. He had to park the car at a grocery store and walk four blocks after the police barricade and walk her out. It was only ankle-high, but it got to her front porch.”

    More: UM vs. Florida: View from the other side

    Hutchinson said his mother has since returned to her home.

    “She’s at the high point of her neighborhood, but the 15 streets behind her were feet, stories underwater,” he said. “My buddy is a good ol’ Texas boy who has a big, jacked up pickup truck, and he’s rescuing people. My brother, through their church, was getting pillows, clothes and food and doing what they can do. Where my family and friends are, they’re relatively good in northwest Houston; everything drains to the southeast. Southern Houston is still underwater.”

    Hutchinson said when he picked up his rental car in Dallas, nearby gas stations had no gas.

    More: Wolverines raring to prove youth is no ‘problem’

    Hutchinson, who was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year 25 years ago when the Wolverines won the Rose Bowl, is cautiously optimistic about Michigan’s season.

    “I hope they’re going to reload, but when you don’t return that many starters and you’re that young, this could go in any number of directions,” Hutchinson said. “When you look at how our quarterback (Wilton Speight) played last year and how he kind of struggled a little bit at the end of the year, it’s like, which quarterback are we going to see? Is he going to make some steps forward or not? We’ve got a whole new receiving corps. We have a bunch of freshmen out there, and they’re talented, but you need some experience.”

    And his thoughts on the defense?

    “I hope that D-line lives up to their ability,” he said. “You hear about this kid (Rashan Gary) and what he’s able to do physically, but I didn’t see it last year. I’m still waiting to see it. You can run fast and jump high, but you still have to play football.”

