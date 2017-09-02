Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan pride as they make their way into AT&T Stadium for Saturday's game against Florida in Arlington, Texas, on Septe. 2, 2017.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
After weeks of buildup, Michigan and Florida will finally tangle on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs