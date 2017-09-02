Michigan vs. Florida
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan
Buy Photo
Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan pride as they make their way into AT&T Stadium for Saturday's game against Florida in Arlington, Texas, on Septe. 2, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench
Buy Photo
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench during warmups before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball
Buy Photo
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball away from Aaron Henry, 10, of Arkansas as they play ball outside of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone
Buy Photo
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone in the crowd from the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville
Buy Photo
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville may have family ties but not school ties as the two cousins arrive for the Michigan vs. Florida game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back
Buy Photo
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back Chris Evans, wearing an interesting warmup uniform, before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from
Buy Photo
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from Kalamazoo, are apparently ready for battle as they strike a pose in front of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique
Buy Photo
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique warmup uniform, runs out a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate
Buy Photo
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate Classic at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    After weeks of buildup, Michigan and Florida will finally tangle on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

    MICHIGAN VS. FLORIDA

    When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

    Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

    TV / radio: ABC / WWJ 950, WTKA 1050

    Records: Season opener for both teams

    Line: Michigan by 5

    MORE COVERAGE

    Wolverines raring to prove youth is no ‘problem’

    UM vs. Florida: View from the other side

    Harvey hits home for ex-Wolverine Chris Hutchinson

    Detroit News predictions: UM-Florida

    Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Sharks, depth charts, more deep UM issues

    UM mailbag: Nolan Ulizio surges in Wolverines’ camp

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE