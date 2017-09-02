Buy Photo Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan pride as they make their way into AT&T Stadium for Saturday's game against Florida in Arlington, Texas, on Septe. 2, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

After weeks of buildup, Michigan and Florida will finally tangle on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN VS. FLORIDA

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV / radio: ABC / WWJ 950, WTKA 1050

Records: Season opener for both teams

Line: Michigan by 5

