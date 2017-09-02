Lamical Perine of the Florida Gators gets crunched by Carlo Kemp and his Michigan teammates. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images)

Arlington, Texas – Michigan players had said this season-opening game against Florida would give them an immediate, out-of-the gate gauge of just how much the Wolverines achieved in preseason camp.

In a nutshell – the defense was dominant, the offense was less so and scarred by a couple critical turnovers, and the kicking game has a real weapon.

After a dismal second quarter when Florida scored twice on interception returns, the Wolverines snapped back in the second half to win, 33-17, before 75,802 at AT&T Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

There had been so much talk of Michigan’s defense returning only one starter, but the defense was stifling and strangled the Gators’ offense led by redshirt freshman quarterback Feleipe Franks and, later, Malik Zaire. Florida was without its leading receiver and running back, suspended with eight teammates.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 33, Florida 17

Michigan’s defense held Florida to 153 total yards, including 20 rushing. The Gators were 2-of-12 on third down. Michigan had eight tackles for loss, and linebacker Devin Bush had two sacks.

The defense added one final blow when Chase Winovich sacked Zaire in the end zone, and Noah Furbush recovered for the final score, a fitting finish for an outstanding defensive performance.

Wilton Speight started at quarterback and sat for two series in the second quarter after the two interceptions and backup John O’Korn took over. But Speight started the second half and orchestrated a 10-play scoring drive that gave Michigan the lead, 20-17. The Wolverines never trailed again, but clearly had plenty of opportunities to pile on points.

Redshirt freshman kicker Quinn Nordin was 4-for-6 on field-goal attempts – he made his first four -- including kicks of 55 and 50 yards to become the first Michigan kicker with two made kicks of 50 yards or more in a game. He missed kicks from 52 and 32 yards in the fourth quarter.

Michigan’s offense simply couldn’t keep Nordin off the field. After that touchdown drive to open the half, the Wolverines settled for back-to-back field goals, a punt, and then Nordin attempted two more that he missed.

The Wolverines broke in a new offensive line, with three new starters – Patrick Kugler at center, Michael Onwenu at right guard and Nolan Ulizio at right tackle. Ty Isaac led the run game with 114 yards on 11 carries and Chris Evans had 70 yards on 20 carries.

The Wolverines, with Speight starting the second half, had a well-designed 10-play drive to open the second half to regain the lead. The drive was highlighted by Isaac’s 18-yard run, and a nicely thrown ball from Speight to Grant Perry for 28 yards to the Florida 10. Speight was 5-of-7 for 52 during the drive and gave Michigan a 20-17 lead.

Ty Isaac of the Michigan Wolverines gets flipped up by Chauncey Gardner Jr. of the Florida Gators in the third quarter. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images)

Michigan got the ball right back when Ambry Thomas forced and recovered a fumble on the kickoff. Nordin came in and delivered a 30-yard field goal to give the Wolverines a 23-17 lead.

On Florida’s next possession, Franks scrambled on third down, was hit by Josh Metellus and Lawrence Marshall recovered.

The offense stalled again, and Nordin converted the turnover into another three points, this time on a 50-yard field goal. Michigan took a 26-17 lead.

Michigan built a 10-3 lead – the Wolverines settled for a 25-yarder from Nordin after officials threw a flag on a touchdown catch by Kekoa Crawford (ineligible receiver downfield) – in the first quarter. The Gators had 46 total yards to Michigan’s 133.

But three straight Michigan drives in the second quarter went like this: pick-six, pick-six, blocked punt. Speight’s two interceptions – the first a high throw that deflected off Crawford’s hands, the second was an overthrow of Perry – were returned 48 and 41 yards, respectively, for back-to-back defensive scores for the Gators. Florida took a 17-10 lead.

O’Korn came in on the next series and wasn’t able to spark the offense. And then, Will Hart’s punt was blocked. The Gators, however, were unable to capitalize and missed a 47-yard field goal wide left.

O’Korn remained in for the next series and hit Tarik Black on a 37-yard opening play. From there, Michigan went backward three yards. Nordin, who made a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter, made a 55-yarder, pulling the Wolverines within four (17-13).

Michigan had 203 first-half yards to the Gators’ 91. Ty Isaac and Chris Evans combined for 104 rushing yards, including Isaac’s 36-yard run in the first quarter. The Gators had eight rushing yards in the first quarter and 16 for the half.

The glaring box score line, though – points off turnovers. The Gators led that one, 14-0.