Quinn Nordin attempts a field goal in the second half against Florida on Saturday. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images)

Michigan’s Quinn Nordin, who made 4-of-6 field goals Saturday in the win over Florida, has been named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Nordin made field goals of 25, 55, 30 and 50 yards.

Nordin, a redshirt freshman, is the first kicker in Michigan history with two field goals of 50-plus yards in the same game.

Nordin shared the Big Ten honor with Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks.

Nordin finished the game with 15 points, including three extra points, most ever for a Michigan kicker in his debut.

OTHER WINNERS

Co-Offense: QB J.T. Barrett, who accounted for four TD, including three passing, and 365 yards of total offense in Ohio State’s win over Indiana.

Co-Offense: RB Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 172 yards and two TD on just 14 carries in Penn State’s triumph over Akron.

Defense: LB Josey Jewell, who had a game-high 14 tackles (2.5 for loss) in Iowa’s victory over Wyoming.

Freshman: RB J.K. Dobbins, who set an Ohio State record for rushing yards (181) for a player in his first game.