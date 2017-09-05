Cincinnati running back Mike Boone (5) says the Bearcats “can shock the world” Saturday at Michigan. (Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / Associated Press)

We’re going to shock the world.

For Michigan fans, it’s a familiar vow made famous by Juwan Howard, who along with the Wolverines’ other fab freshmen helped the basketball team make a spirited run to the 1992 national title game.

Could Michigan have the favor returned Saturday?

Cincinnati is a 34-point underdog for its football game Saturday against No. 8 Michigan, but the Bearcats aren’t backing down.

In a story posted Tuesday by the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bearcats running back Mike Boone says his team can pull off the stunner.

“I’ve got no doubt in my mind that we can go out and shock the world,” Boone said in the Cincinnati Enquirer story. “We’re focused this week. Razor-sharp focus. We just want to come out and execute.”

Likely better than it did in Saturday’s 26-14 victory over Austin Peay, when Cincinnati gave up 224 rushing yards. Michigan, meanwhile, churned out 215 yards on the ground against then-No. 17 Florida in a 33-17 victory.

Michigan and Cincinnati kick off at noon on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.