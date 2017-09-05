Michigan moved up three spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press college football poll on the strength of its 33-17 victory over Florida at AT&T Stadium.
Michigan is also No. 8 in the coaches poll, climbing one spot.
Florida State slipped all the way to the No. 10 after losing to Alabama and losing quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury.
The Crimson Tide is No. 1 again, securing 60 of 61 first-place votes in the first Top 25 of the regular season. Ohio State remained No. 2 in the media poll and received the other first-place vote. Defending champion Clemson moved up to No. 3 on Tuesday. Penn State is No. 4 and Oklahoma moved up to No. 5, meaning for the second straight week there will be a top-five matchup. The Sooners play at Ohio State on Saturday.
Florida State was No. 3 in the preseason poll and lost an opening-week showdown with Alabama, 24-7. Francois went down with a knee injury late in the game.
The Seminoles will turn to freshman quarterback James Blackman to start. Florida State hosts Louisiana-Monroe this week, but the stiffer tests are coming soon. No. 16 Miami visits Tallahassee on Sept. 16.
Many AP voters said that Florida State they would not have dropped as far on their ballots had Francois not been injured. ESPN’s Rece Davis said he would have had the Seminoles no lower than No. 3 without the injury to Francois.
“I have them at a shaky seven now solely because their defense is filthy,” Davis said.
Southern California slipped two spots to No. 6 after playing a tighter-than-expected game against Western Michigan. Washington is No. 7. No. 9 Wisconsin and Florida State round out the top 10.
Michigan is one of four Big Ten teams in the poll, all ranked in the top 10. Ohio State leads the way at No. 2, followed by Penn State (No. 4) and Wisconsin (No. 9)
Florida dropped five slots to No. 22.
Associated Press Top 25
1. Alabama (60 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Clemson
4. Penn State
5. Oklahoma
6. USC
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Florida State
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Miami (Fla.)
17. Louisville
18. Virginia Tech
19. Kansas State
20. Washington State
21. South Florida
22. Florida
23. TCU
24. Notre Dame
25. Tennessee
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Alabama (60)
1-0
1619
1
2. Ohio State (2)
1-0
1526
2
3. Clemson (3)
1-0
1466
5
4. Penn State
1-0
1343
6
5. Southern California
1-0
1338
4
6. Oklahoma
1-0
1274
8
7. Washington
1-0
1202
7
8. Michigan
1-0
1105
9
9. Florida State
0-1
1044
3
10. Oklahoma State
1-0
1020
11
11. Wisconsin
1-0
963
10
12. LSU
1-0
941
12
13. Auburn
1-0
863
13
14. Stanford
1-0
839
14
15. Georgia
1-0
767
15
16. Louisville
1-0
574
17
17. Miami (Fla.)
1-0
549
18
18. Virginia Tech
1-0
502
22
19. Kansas State
1-0
434
19
20. South Florida
2-0
257
21
21. Tennessee
1-0
197
24
22. Washington State
1-0
192
NR
23. Utah
1-0
185
25
24. Florida
0-1
179
16
25. Notre Dame
1-0
116
NR
Others receiving votes: TCU 80; Colorado 78; Maryland 60; West Virginia 56; UCLA 47; Oregon 42; Arkansas 37; Boise State 36; Nebraska 30; Mississippi State 28; Memphis 21; Pittsburgh 19; Northwestern 15; San Diego State 12; North Carolina State 9; Iowa 8; South Carolina 8; Kentucky 6; Minnesota 6; California 5; Navy 5; Syracuse 4; Arizona 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 3; Texas 3; Vanderbilt 3; Army 2; Georgia Tech 1.
