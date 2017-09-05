Ty Isaac (32) and Michigan moved up to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Michigan moved up three spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press college football poll on the strength of its 33-17 victory over Florida at AT&T Stadium.

Michigan is also No. 8 in the coaches poll, climbing one spot.

Florida State slipped all the way to the No. 10 after losing to Alabama and losing quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury.

The Crimson Tide is No. 1 again, securing 60 of 61 first-place votes in the first Top 25 of the regular season. Ohio State remained No. 2 in the media poll and received the other first-place vote. Defending champion Clemson moved up to No. 3 on Tuesday. Penn State is No. 4 and Oklahoma moved up to No. 5, meaning for the second straight week there will be a top-five matchup. The Sooners play at Ohio State on Saturday.

Florida State was No. 3 in the preseason poll and lost an opening-week showdown with Alabama, 24-7. Francois went down with a knee injury late in the game.

The Seminoles will turn to freshman quarterback James Blackman to start. Florida State hosts Louisiana-Monroe this week, but the stiffer tests are coming soon. No. 16 Miami visits Tallahassee on Sept. 16.

Many AP voters said that Florida State they would not have dropped as far on their ballots had Francois not been injured. ESPN’s Rece Davis said he would have had the Seminoles no lower than No. 3 without the injury to Francois.

“I have them at a shaky seven now solely because their defense is filthy,” Davis said.

Southern California slipped two spots to No. 6 after playing a tighter-than-expected game against Western Michigan. Washington is No. 7. No. 9 Wisconsin and Florida State round out the top 10.

Michigan is one of four Big Ten teams in the poll, all ranked in the top 10. Ohio State leads the way at No. 2, followed by Penn State (No. 4) and Wisconsin (No. 9)

Florida dropped five slots to No. 22.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Alabama (60 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Clemson

4. Penn State

5. Oklahoma

6. USC

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida State

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Miami (Fla.)

17. Louisville

18. Virginia Tech

19. Kansas State

20. Washington State

21. South Florida

22. Florida

23. TCU

24. Notre Dame

25. Tennessee

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (60) 1-0 1619 1 2. Ohio State (2) 1-0 1526 2 3. Clemson (3) 1-0 1466 5 4. Penn State 1-0 1343 6 5. Southern California 1-0 1338 4 6. Oklahoma 1-0 1274 8 7. Washington 1-0 1202 7 8. Michigan 1-0 1105 9 9. Florida State 0-1 1044 3 10. Oklahoma State 1-0 1020 11 11. Wisconsin 1-0 963 10 12. LSU 1-0 941 12 13. Auburn 1-0 863 13 14. Stanford 1-0 839 14 15. Georgia 1-0 767 15 16. Louisville 1-0 574 17 17. Miami (Fla.) 1-0 549 18 18. Virginia Tech 1-0 502 22 19. Kansas State 1-0 434 19 20. South Florida 2-0 257 21 21. Tennessee 1-0 197 24 22. Washington State 1-0 192 NR 23. Utah 1-0 185 25 24. Florida 0-1 179 16 25. Notre Dame 1-0 116 NR

Others receiving votes: TCU 80; Colorado 78; Maryland 60; West Virginia 56; UCLA 47; Oregon 42; Arkansas 37; Boise State 36; Nebraska 30; Mississippi State 28; Memphis 21; Pittsburgh 19; Northwestern 15; San Diego State 12; North Carolina State 9; Iowa 8; South Carolina 8; Kentucky 6; Minnesota 6; California 5; Navy 5; Syracuse 4; Arizona 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 3; Texas 3; Vanderbilt 3; Army 2; Georgia Tech 1.

