Michigan 33, Florida 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

University of Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight celebrates
University of Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight celebrates a touchdown to receiver Tarik Black in the first quarter of the 33-17 victory over the Florida Gators at The Advocate Classic at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 2, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against Florida.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's' Chase Winovich knocks the ball out of Florida
Michigan's' Chase Winovich knocks the ball out of Florida quarterback Malik Zaires' hands with Michigan recovering and scoring the touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
An apparent Jim Harbaugh fan shows his pride complete
Buy Photo
An apparent Jim Harbaugh fan shows his pride complete with Florida Gator during the 33-17 Michigan victory over Florida.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida quarterback Felepe Franks fumbles the ball
Florida quarterback Felepe Franks fumbles the ball with Michigan's Rashan Gary diving for the recover but pushes the ball back into the arms of Franks, who retains possession in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigans' Brandon Watson punches away the ball intended
Buy Photo
Michigans' Brandon Watson punches away the ball intended for Florida receiver Freddie Swain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight breaks free of
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight breaks free of Florida's Taven Bryan and scrambles for a first down in the first quarter Saturday.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Kekoa Crawford can't hang onto a reception
Michigan's Kekoa Crawford can't hang onto a reception with Florida's Duke Dawson defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigans' Tarik Black pulls down a reception along
Buy Photo
Michigans' Tarik Black pulls down a reception along the sidelines in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigans' Carlo Kemp helps bring down Florida running
Michigans' Carlo Kemp helps bring down Florida running back Lamical Perine, for a price, in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ty Isaac runs for a first-down gain in the
Buy Photo
Michigan's Ty Isaac runs for a first-down gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's' Kekoa Crawford pulls in a reception in
Buy Photo
Michigan's' Kekoa Crawford pulls in a reception in the end zone, but a penalty nullifies the touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Wilton Speight celebrates a touchdown to
Michigan's Wilton Speight celebrates a touchdown to receiver Tarik Black in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan'sTarik Black can't pull in a bobbling ball
Michigan'sTarik Black can't pull in a bobbling ball along the sidelines in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's' Chris Evans breaks free of Florida's Marco
Michigan's' Chris Evans breaks free of Florida's Marco Wilson and Nick Washington for a long first-down run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans celebrate, in unique ways, as the Wolverines
Buy Photo
Michigan fans celebrate, in unique ways, as the Wolverines lead over the Gators appears safe late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicks a field goal in
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicks a field goal in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tripped up by Floridas'
Buy Photo
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tripped up by Floridas' Jachai Polite in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigans' Ben Bredeson holds off Floridas' defense
Buy Photo
Michigans' Ben Bredeson holds off Floridas' defense as quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Floridas' Feleipe Franks trips and downs himself for
Buy Photo
Floridas' Feleipe Franks trips and downs himself for a loss in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida's C.J. Henderson intercepts Michigan quarterback
Florida's C.J. Henderson intercepts Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight's pass and takes it into the end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for
Michigan's Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for Florida's' Josh Hammond in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Josh Metellus forces Florida quarterback
Michigan's Josh Metellus forces Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks to fumble with the Wolverines recovering in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac eludes the Florida defense.
Michigan running back Ty Isaac eludes the Florida defense.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Lawrence Marshall crawls to recover the
Michigan's Lawrence Marshall crawls to recover the fumble by Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, right, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third
Buy Photo
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac gets some air going
Michigan running back Ty Isaac gets some air going for extra yardage before being brought down by Florida's Chauncey Gardner, Jr. in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac breaks around the corner,
Michigan running back Ty Isaac breaks around the corner, just out of the grasp of Florida's Jeremiah Moon, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is sacked by Michigan's
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is sacked by Michigan's Mike McCray, under the pile, and Khaleke Hudson in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fan in the crowd shows his Michigan pride late in
Buy Photo
A fan in the crowd shows his Michigan pride late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Rashan Gary puts some pressure on Florida
Michigan's Rashan Gary puts some pressure on Florida quarterback Malik Zaire in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Lavert Hill almost pulls down an interception
Michigan's Lavert Hill almost pulls down an interception with teammate Khaleke Hudson looking for the ball in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans picks up a first
Buy Photo
Michigan running back Chris Evans picks up a first down before being hauled down along the sidelines by Florida' Nick Washington in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws a long pass
Buy Photo
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws a long pass to tight end Nick Eubanks in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks readies his hands for
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks readies his hands for a first-down reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells out to the field
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells out to the field late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain on the sidelines
Buy Photo
Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan punter Will Hart kicks in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Michigan punter Will Hart kicks in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Buy Photo
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire loses the ball after
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire loses the ball after running into teammate Brett Heggie, with Florida recovering for a loss late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Noah Furbush dives on top of the loose ball
Michigan's Noah Furbush dives on top of the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown after teammate Chase Winovich, bottom, knocked the ball out of Florida quarterback Malik Zaire's hands late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan
Buy Photo
Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan pride as they make their way into AT&T Stadium for Saturday's game against Florida in Arlington, Texas, on Septe. 2, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball
Buy Photo
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball away from Aaron Henry, 10, of Arkansas as they play ball outside of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone in the crowd from the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville
Buy Photo
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville may have family ties but not school ties as the two cousins arrive for the Michigan vs. Florida game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back Chris Evans, wearing an interesting warm-up uniform, before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from
Buy Photo
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from Kalamazoo, are apparently ready for battle as they strike a pose in front of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique warm-up uniform, runs out a reception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate
Buy Photo
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate Classic at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh throws the ball with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh throws the ball with Garrett Moores before warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin warms up wearing the new
Buy Photo
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin warms up wearing the new uniforms for todays game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chats on the phone
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chats on the phone as players head out to warm up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight heads out onto
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight heads out onto the field for warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches kicker Quinn
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches kicker Quinn Nordin during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown called it “craziness” that he was nearly down two starting linebackers before the season opener really got going.

    With Mike McCray dealing with a minor injury from pregame, Brown waited as officials reviewed a targeting call on Devin Bush on the first play of the Wolverines’ 33-17 victory over Florida.

    Brown appeared on the “Jamie and Stoney Show” in place of regular guest coach Jim Harbaugh on Thursday and was asked his thoughts on that first defensive play.

    “Holy moly!” Brown told the hosts on 97.1 The Ticket. “And we had Mike McCray up the tunnel. I was looking at it like, ‘Whoa, I could be down the starting MIKE and the starting WILL and guys that have taken virtually every spring snap. We started Devin Gil at the WILL position for Mike, and Devin credited himself extremely well in that first series. I think he graded out almost perfect.

    “He didn’t even know he was starting until I grabbed him by the throat and said, ‘Let’s go, baby, you’re up.’ And then you run the risk of, now you may be down two guys to start the game before you get your feet wet. Craziness. But obviously, they went to the videotape and you could see it was grazed with the shoulder pad. I thought the officials did a good job administering that situation, and then we got Mike McCray back for the second series, and life was good again, that’s for sure.”

    More: ‘That’s bull’: Age chatter prompts Marine’s letter to Harbaugh

    Harbaugh said the defense in the opener was the fastest to the ball that he’s seen since he’s been at Michigan.

    Brown was asked if it’s faster than last year’s defense.

    “I don’t know you can make that comparison,” Brown said. “Those guys have been around here a long time and certainly played at a high level virtually the whole season. We’ve got a long way to go, but as I said, I think between our four-down package and our three-down package, there were some positives to be taken away.

    “Our ability to run to the football as a defense was probably the most striking thing that stuck out on Saturday. We had five or six missed alignments, not gross error but areas of improvement-type scenarios. But we certainly ran to the football to take care of any of our ill effects, and I think that showed up in the stats in the game. I think the longest run from scrimmage was a quarterback scramble of 16 yards.”

    More: Niyo: Perseverance finally paying off for UM’s Marshall

    He felt good about how the defense performed. The Wolverines allowed Florida 11 rushing yards.

    “Usually you can make your biggest gains between game one and game two, but in terms of game one preparation and the execution of the plan and just watching our guys run around on Saturday, I really felt good about our first challenge,” he said. “We faced some adversity as a group, as well, so that’s always a positive when your guys stay in the fox hole and keep fighting. A lot of positives to be taken away from Saturday’s performance.”

    Here are some other highlights from the “Jamie and Stoney Show” interview with Brown:

    On the intelligence of Michigan’s defense: “Smarter than I thought, to be quite honest. Our guys take great pride in doing things the right way. We’re not perfect, but at the same time we’re playing a lot of concept and with that, in some of those pieces, there’s some pressure scenarios. It’s all gapped out and guys in the wrong gap, bad things happen. It’s important the guys function as a group. One guy not functioning properly can cause you problems, but for whatever reason it just seemed like we got off on the right foot and played well. The only thing I was disappointed in was we gave up a couple fades, but we were able to tackle it and move on.

    “This was not an easy training camp for these young guys. Not pretty. Very demanding. As coach always puts together a camp, we’re going to develop a callus.”

    On how the young secondary held up: “Florida does a great job with the bunches, getting three receivers close together, with the stacks where they get two receivers close together obviously trying to get you to lose a guy in coverage. We worked extremely hard going into it to be prepared to handle all those scenarios. Give a lot of credit to Mike Zordich and Brian Smith, in conjunction with working with the front guys putting that whole thing together with coach (Greg) Mattison and Chris Partridge, so it’s all got to function together. Everybody has to do their job and there’s a lot of communication, and I think the communication on the back end is what struck me. I felt going into it we would communicate well, because in practice you could see the communication get better and better on a daily basis.”

    On why it took so long for Brown to join the staff of a major program: “I’m a guy that grew up in the New England area, and for whatever reason I’ve kind of stayed in that area except my two-year stint at Maryland. I just thank Coach Harbaugh for giving me an opportunity and providing me with the direction and creativity necessary to (work with) this outstanding group of young men, keep us going on the right track together. Life is good in Ann Arbor.”

    On Saturday’s opponent, Cincinnati: “They’re a spread offense. They’re going to play two different tight ends, they’re gonna play four different receivers, they have two tailbacks, quarterback’s got experience. We’ve got our own challenges there. Obviously, we’re shifting gears from Florida, which is kind of a combination power-spread. (Cincinnati) spreads you out much more. They’ll go to vacant (backfield) and put a running back out there, as well as a legitimate receiver. I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up throwing the ball all over the lot. We have to make them one dimensional and go get that pass game.”

    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE