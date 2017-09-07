Mustapha Muhammad (Photo: Greg Powers / Scout)

Even though Michigan’s victory over Florida in Week 1 was on a neutral turf at AT&T Stadium, recruits still attended the game. Those recruits were not able to interact with coaches, but could with other recruits, and that was important for the Wolverines, as several of their commitments were on hand.

Defensive backs Gemon and German Green and defensive end Christopher Hinton all were in attendance, and one of their main focuses was recruiting Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point tight end Mustapha Muhammad.

Muhammad (6-4, 235 pounds) is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country on Scout. His 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads 100 percent for Michigan with 24 analysts all believing he will commit to the Wolverines.

“The fans are awesome as always,” Muhammad told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich. “They traveled really well as I think 60 percent of the people there were Michigan fans. Some also tried to recruit me again.”

Muhammad noted the way Michigan’s tight ends helped the offensive line in both run blocking and pass protection, but UM tight ends Nick Eubanks and Sean McKeon combined for 86 yards receiving, including a 48-yard strike to Eubanks.

That combination of skills is something possessed by Muhammad.

“He is a top-level pass catcher at the position,” Scout’s Greg Powers said. “He has long arms and big hands to help him make the tough catches. He will create a lot of mismatches. While he may be a bit more receiver at this point in his physical development, he is a good blocker and gets the job done when tasked with putting his hand on the ground at the line of scrimmage.”

He has not been to Michigan since June 2016, but Muhammad said he plans to see a game in Ann Arbor this fall.

His top five consists of Michigan, Clemson, LSU, Texas and UCLA, with a visit to Clemson planned for later this month. He plans to announce his decision on Signing Day.

UM offers elite junior LB

Michigan offered Concord (Calif.) De La Salle linebacker Henry To’oto’o on Wednesday. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior, To’oto’o is ranked as a top 25 player national on Scout. He is a five-star on the 247Sports composite.

USC, Alabama, Oregon, UCLA and Washington also are part of his offer list.

He was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American team last fall.

In-state visitors expected for Cincinnati

It will not likely be a big group of visitors coming for Saturday’s home contest against Cincinnati, but the Wolverines will host several in-state prospects.

Flint Carman-Ainsworth junior defensive end Michael Fletcher has Iowa State, Toledo, Central Michigan, and Northern Illinois offers for football, and also has several Mid-American Conference offers for basketball. At 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to turn into one of the state’s top recruits. Penn State and Michigan State also are recruiting him.

Fletcher’s younger brother Dustin, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore quarterback, also will be in attendance.

Southfield safety Marcus Fuqua (6-1, 190 pounds) has eight offers, including Syracuse and Temple. He also is being recruited by Michigan State, Indiana and other Big Ten programs. Gibraltar Carlson wide receiver Ian Stewart may turn into one of the state’s top recruits. Only a sophomore, Stewart already stands 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. He has an North Carolina State offer among others.

Flushing offensive lineman William Racely also will be visiting for the game. A 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior, Racely has an offer from Akron.

