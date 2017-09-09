Ty Isaac (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan looks to go 2-0 on the young season in a noon matchup Saturday against Cincinnati. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN VS. CINCINNATI

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV / radio: ABC / WWJ 950, WTKA 1050

Records: Michigan 1-0, Cincinnati 1-0

Line: Michigan by 34

Series: First meeting

