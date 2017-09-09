Michigan looks to go 2-0 on the young season in a noon matchup Saturday against Cincinnati. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN VS. CINCINNATI
When: Saturday, noon
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
TV / radio: ABC / WWJ 950, WTKA 1050
Records: Michigan 1-0, Cincinnati 1-0
Line: Michigan by 34
Series: First meeting
