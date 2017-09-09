Michigan junior defensive back celebrates his pick-six in the first quarter of Saturday’s victory over Cincinnati. (Photo: David Gurlanick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — All expectations were that Michigan would run all over and dominate Cincinnati in its home opener.

It wasn’t quite that easy.

The Wolverines entered as enormous favorites but had to overcome early turnovers and an uneven performance by quarterback Wilton Speight and the offense. But they responded with a more balanced second half to defeat Cincinnati, 36-14, before 111,384 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

The eighth-ranked Wolverines are now 2-0 and relied on a heavy presence from its defense for the second straight week..

Receivers Kekoa Crawford and Grant Perry had touchdown receptions, and the defense provided two scores, first from safety Tyree Kinnel who had a 28-yard interception return in the first quarter and then from Lavert Hill on a 24-yard interception return in the fourth. Quinn Nordin added two field goals.

Michigan finished with 414 yards, while Cincinnati had 200, including 68 yards rushing. Ty Isaac led the Wolverines running game with 133 yards on 20 carries. Crawford had 83 yards on four catches and Perry had 66 yards on four catches.

Speight was 17-of-29 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Bearcats, whose running back Mike Boone earlier in the week had said they would “shock the world”, took early advantage of an uninspired Michigan offensive performance

Cincinnati pulled within 17-14 on the first drive of the second half on an efficient 85-yard, 10-play drive that included quarterback Hayden Moore sparking the Bearcats with a 46-yard run.

Michigan’s next two possessions accumulated 7 yards on nine plays. The Wolverines broke out of their doldrums with an 80-yard, seven play scoring drive that got a boost from a 36-yard pass play from Speight to tight end Zach Gentry. Grant Perry gave Michigan a 24-14 lead in the third quarter on a 33-yard reception.

Quinn Nordin gave Michigan a 27-14 lead with just more than nine minutes left in the game after the Wolverines stalled on the UC 4-yard line. The drive was extended when Michigan converted on fourth-and-eight on a 20-yard pass from Speight to Kekoa Crawford putting the Wolverines at the Bearcats’ 12.

With just less than seven minutes, Michigan added a safety when the punt snap sailed into the end zone, and was batted out for a 33-yard loss.

The defense added a final score for the Wolverines when Lavert Hill intercepted Hayden Moore and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.

Michigan led 17-7 after a first half that began with a well-executed 80-yard touchdown drive and ended with the Wolverines’ final five drives that went like this: fumble, field goal, fumble, three-and-out, punt.

After gaining 155 yards in the first quarter, the Wolverines had 17 plays for 44 yards in the second.

A turnover gave the Bearcats their first scoring opportunity, and they took advantage. The Wolverines fumbled the punt, giving UC the ball at the Michigan 38-yard line. Nine plays later, Mike Boone ran a yard for the touchdown, cutting the Wolverines lead to 14-7.

After Speight hit Kekoa Crawford for a 43-yard touchdown reception on the first-series touchdown, the Wolverines quickly built a 14-0 lead when Tyree Kinnel intercepted Hayden Moore and returned it 28 yards for the touchdown. Michigan added a 28-yard field goal from Quinn Nordin early in the second quarter to build a 17-7 lead, but then Michigan’s offense stalled.

On Michigan’s next drive, Speight and Crawford had a timing issue on a handoff and fumbled. The next Michigan possession, Grant Perry appeared to make a miraculous third-down catch, but after a review, officials ruled it an incompletion although it looked like it bounced off his hand into his arms.

