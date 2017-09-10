Michigan linebacker Devin Bush keeps Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara from catching a pass in the second quarter Sunday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan improved one spot to seventh from eighth in this week’s Associated Press college football poll, released Sunday.

The Wolverines are 2-0 following their 36-14 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Ohio State fell from second to eighth in the AP poll after the Buckeyes were beaten by Oklahoma, 31-16.

The top five in the AP poll are Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, USC and Penn State.

n the Amway coaches’ poll, Michigan improved to seventh, also from eighth. The top five are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, USC and Penn State. The Buckeyes are ninth in the coaches’ poll.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Alabama (58 first-place votes), 2-0 record, 1,522 points (last week: 1)

2. Oklahoma (2), Record: 2-0, 1,447 (5)

3. Clemson (1), 2-0, 1,380 (3)

4. USC, 2-0, 1,324 (6)

5. Penn State, 2-0, 1,299 (4)

6. Washington, 2-0, 1,124 (7)

7. Michigan, 2-0, 1,107 (8)

8. Ohio State, 1-1, 1,003 (2)

9. Oklahoma State, 2-0, 1,002 (11)

10. Wisconsin, 2-0, 993 (9)

11. Florida State, 0-1, 944 (10)

12. LSU, 2-0, 935 (12)

13. Georgia, 2-0, 882 (15)

14. Louisville, 2-0, 658 (17)

15. Auburn, 1-1, 591 (13)

16. Virginia Tech, 2-0, 559 (18)

17. Miami, 1-0, 542 (16)

18. Kansas State, 2-0, 475 (19)

19. Stanford, 1-1, 364 (14)

20. TCU, 2-0, 352 (23)

21. Washington State, 2-0, 233 (20)

22 . South Florida, 2-0, 188 (21)

23. Tennessee, 2-0, 159 (25)

24. Florida, 0-1, 146 (22)

25. UCLA, 2-0, 119 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego State 16, Houston 10, Mississippi State 3, Boise State 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan State 1

AMWAY COACHES’ POLL

1. Alabama (58 first-place votes), 2-0 record, 1,497 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (2), 2-0, 1,386 (3)

3. Oklahoma, 2-0, 1,385 (6)

4. USC, 2-0, 1,308 (5)

5. Penn State, 2-0, 1,256 (4)

6. Washington, 2-0, 1,173 (7)

7. Michigan, 2-0, 1,082 (8)

8. Oklahoma State, 2-0, 1,026 (10)

9. Ohio State, 1-1, 962 (2)

10. Florida State, 0-1, 926 (9)

11. LSU, 2-0, 920 (12)

12. Wisconsin, 2-0, 919 (11)

13. Georgia, 2-0, 830 (15)

14. Louisville, 2-0, 658 (16)

15. Miami, 1-0, 551 (17)

16. Virginia Tech, 2-0, 509 (18)

17. Auburn, 1-1, 488 (13)

18. Kansas State, 2-0, 487 (19)

19. Stanford, 1-1, 372 (14)

20. TCU, 2-0, 271 (NR)

21. South Florida, 2-0, 249 (20)

22. Washington State, 2-0, 244 (22)

23. Tennessee, 2-0, 219 (21)

24. Utah, 2-0, 182 (23)

25. Florida, 0-1, 134 (24)

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 74; Colorado 70; Oregon 68; UCLA 57; Mississippi State 37; South Carolina 27; Maryland 26; Notre Dame 24; San Diego State 19; Memphis 11; North Carolina State 10; Minnesota 9; Houston 7; Navy 6; Vanderbilt 5; Iowa 4; Duke 3; Army 2; Central Florida 2; Michigan State 2; Boise State 1; Appalachian State 1; Kentucky 1.