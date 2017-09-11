Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could not hide his disdain when asked about his quarterback situation and whether competition continues through the season.

The Wolverines are 2-0 and preparing to face Air Force on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

“Wilton’s the starting quarterback,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “And we’re forging on.”

As a follow-up question was asked, Harbaugh shook his head and offered a bit of an eye roll.

Speight has hardly been perfect through two games, but the offense overall has had its share of growing pains as a mostly young group continues to find its way. Speight, in his second season as starter, has now completed 51.9 percent of his passes and has three touchdowns to two interceptions. He fumbled a handoff to Kekoa Crawford on a jet sweep last Saturday against Cincinnati.

While there has been considerable criticism of Speight on social media and various message boards, his teammates offer nothing but support and praise.

“Wilton does a great job keeping the huddle,” fullback Khalid Hill said Monday. “He brings a calmness to the huddle. He jokes around a little bit sometimes and makes sure everybody is tuned in to what is going on. He doesn’t get frustrated at all. Wilton does a great job of getting us together, influencing us and making us better as a team.

“As much as people want to say, ‘Oh, Wilton he had his bad throws,’ he never lets it get to him. He never, (has) his head down. He makes plays. That’s always been his mindset ever since he’s been a starter. I appreciate him having the mindset. He’s a true leader. He leads by example and wants everybody to do the best they can. I applaud him for that.”

Since the spring game, many fans have called for redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters to play. Before camp began, Harbaugh said Speight, Peters and backup John O’Korn were in a “dead heat,” and about midway through camp he said Speight and O’Korn had separated themselves. O’Korn played two series in the opener after Speight threw back-to-back interceptions returned for touchdowns and came in late against Cincinnati.

Harbaugh was asked Monday about Peters.

“He’s progressing,” he said. “Progressing nicely.”

