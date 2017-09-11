Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) has completed 51.9 percent of his passes in the two games this season. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight hasn’t gotten off to the hottest of starts this season. Could it result in a change at the position for the Wolverines?

It’s on the mind of ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay, who called Speight’s inconsistency one of the “biggest surprises of the season so far” as he and fellow draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. took a look Monday at the first two weeks of the college football season.

“Speight has the talent, but he has been way too inconsistent this year,” McShay writes. “I was expecting to see improvement from Speight in Year 2, but I haven’t seen it yet. Hopefully he settles in soon, because if not I wonder how long it will be before Jim Harbaugh takes a look at John O’Korn as the starter.”

Harbaugh on Monday said Speight remains Michigan’s starting quarterback.

Harbaugh reiterates Wilton starter....asked about Peters "progressing" — angelique (@chengelis) September 11, 2017

Speight’s struggles in the season opener including a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in a victory over Florida, and he was 17-for-29 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday’s victory against Cincinnati.

The performance also included an overthrow and a lost fumble. Speight admits “I get a little sloppy with my feet, which causes the ball to sail or go low.” Speight has completed 51.9 percent of his passes in the two games this season.

O’Korn, in his second season at Michigan after transferring from Houston, has briefly played in both games, completing his only pass attempt for 37 yards.

Michigan is home Saturday against Air Force.