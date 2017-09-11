John Beilein watches Michigan's practice on Thursday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan’s much-anticipated ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup against defending national champ North Carolina will be played in the national spotlight.

The Wolverines announced Monday their Nov. 29 game in Chapel Hill, N.C., will be played at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

It will be the sixth meeting between the programs (North Carolina leads, 3-2) and first encounter since the 1993 national championship game loss that’s most remembered for Chris Webber’s infamous timeout blunder in the final seconds.

The contest at North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center will also mark the first time the Wolverines and Tar Heels will play on one of their home courts. The previous five matchups took place at neutral sites.

Michigan is 7-9 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and has a 2-5 record in road contests.

The primetime bout will be one of Michigan’s nine games televised on an ESPN network this season. The team will also have two games on FOX, four on CBS and four on FS1.