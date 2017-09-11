Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati wide receiver Devin Gray in the first quarter. Kinnel returned the ball for a touchdown. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel, who returned his first career interception 28 yards for a touchdown in the win over Cincinnati, has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Kinnel, a junior from Huber Heights, Ohio, had a team-high nine tackles and had his first career tackle for loss and first career sack against the Bearcats.

Kinnel is the first Michigan player to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award since linebacker Jabrill Peppers in September last season.

OTHER WINNERS

Co-Offense: Iowa QB Nate Stanley, who completed 27-of-41 passes for 333 yards in the Hawkeyes’ victory over Iowa State.

Co-Offense: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 223 yards and three TD in the Badgers’ win over Florida Atlantic. Taylor also earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

Special Teams: Indiana WR J-Shun Harris II, who became the first Hoosier to return a punt for a TD since 2015, during a win over Virginia. The scoring return was 44 yards and he finished with 109, the most for an Indiana player since 1991.