Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 3
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten power rankings for Week 3 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Penn State (2-0) – Credit to the Nittany Lions for
1. Penn State (2-0) – Credit to the Nittany Lions for beating Pittsburgh in a rivalry game and even better that it came against a team it lost to last season, but coach James Franklin’s shot at the Panthers was a lame. That matters little in the rankings, however, and Penn State looks as good as any team in the conference through two weeks. Last week: 2.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – The first of several top Big Ten
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – The first of several top Big Ten teams that hardly wowed anyone in Week 2, the Badgers will take the No. 2 spot for now. They hardly buried Florida Atlantic the way many expected but the running game continues to impress, led by the 223 yards and three touchdowns of Jonathan Taylor. Last week: 4.  Morry Gash, Associated Press
3. Michigan (2-0) – Maybe there was a bit of a hangover
3. Michigan (2-0) – Maybe there was a bit of a hangover from the Florida victory, but the Wolverines struggled to get past Cincinnati at home. The defense was not overwhelming but it was solid. The bigger issue for the Wolverines was the continued sloppy play of the offense that did its best to keep the Bearcats in the game. Last week: 3.  Tony Ding, AP
4. Ohio State (1-1, 1-0) – In a top-five showdown the
4. Ohio State (1-1, 1-0) – In a top-five showdown the Buckeyes got whipped by Oklahoma as the offense struggled. QB J.T. Barrett was just 19-for-35 passing and threw an interception as the Ohio State offense couldn’t get rolling. OSU has bounced back from early losses before and the schedule allows them plenty of time to rebound. Last week: 1.  Paul Vernon, Associated Press
5. Michigan State (2-0) – The Spartans are off to a
5. Michigan State (2-0) – The Spartans are off to a solid start heading into an early bye week and are riding a defense that has yet to allow a touchdown. Things are sure to get tougher in two weeks against Notre Dame, but it’s been about as good of a start as the Spartans could have asked for after two games. Last week: 7.  Al Goldis, AP
6. Maryland (2-0) – The Terrapins followed their season-opening
6. Maryland (2-0) – The Terrapins followed their season-opening win over Texas with a thumping of Towson State. Not much is to be learned from a team in a matchup like that, but the Terps took care of business behind freshman QB Kasim Hill and now have a week off before facing Central Florida. Last week: 6.  Patrick Semansky, AP
7. Minnesota (2-0) – The Gophers were sluggish in the
7. Minnesota (2-0) – The Gophers were sluggish in the opening win over Buffalo but were anything but in crushing Oregon State on the road. Running back Shannon Brooks scored three touchdowns while the Gophers gained 411 yards and forced three turnovers. Last week: 12.  Timothy Gonzelez, Associated Press
8. Iowa (2-0) – The Hawkeyes were impressive late against
8. Iowa (2-0) – The Hawkeyes were impressive late against Iowa State, rallying to tie the game late in the fourth before beating their rival in overtime. Quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns, including a 5-yarder to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in overtime. Iowa now gets North Texas before opening Big Ten play vs. Penn State. Last week: 11.  Charlie Neibergall, AP
9. Purdue (1-1) – The Boilermakers got first-year coach
9. Purdue (1-1) – The Boilermakers got first-year coach Jeff Brohm his first victory after pushing Louisville to the limit in the opener. Purdue rolled up 558 yards of total offense against Ohio and QB David Blough was effective in limited action, completing 11-of-13 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Last week: 8.  John Terhune, Associated Press
10. Indiana (1-1, 0-1) – The Hoosiers went on the road
10. Indiana (1-1, 0-1) – The Hoosiers went on the road to get their first win and did so with a new quarterback. With Richard Lagow struggling, redshirt freshman quarterback Peyton Ramsey completed his first 11 passes and finished with two touchdowns to lead the Hoosiers, who return home for two before opening Big Ten play at Penn State. Last week: 10.  Zack Wajsgras, Associated Press
11. Northwestern (1-1) – The Wildcats barely pulled
11. Northwestern (1-1) – The Wildcats barely pulled out a win in the opener and then went on the road and got smoked by Duke. Northwestern allowed 538 yards and turned the ball over three times – not a good start to the season for a team that is expecting to contend in the Big Ten West. Last week: 5.  Lance King, Getty Images
12. Nebraska (1-1) – The Cornhuskers came close to
12. Nebraska (1-1) – The Cornhuskers came close to losing the opener to Arkansas State because of poor defensive play, something that bit them at Oregon. The Huskers nearly rallied on the road, but allowing 42 first-half points was too much to overcome. Last week: 9.  Chris Pietsch, AP
13. Illinois (2-0) – The unblemished record looks good
13. Illinois (2-0) – The unblemished record looks good for the Fighting Illini but we’ll see if it’s legit next week when they travel to South Florida. Illinois did a good job in Week 2 of slowing down Western Kentucky, but the schedule gets far tougher from here. Last week: 13.  Austin Anthony, Associated Press
14. Rutgers (0-2) – The Scarlet Knights had to feel
14. Rutgers (0-2) – The Scarlet Knights had to feel good after playing Washington tough in Week 1, but that all disappeared after a loss at home to Eastern Michigan, which beat a Big Ten team for the first time in 39 games – its first win over a Power Five team in 59 games. Last week: 14.  Rich Schultz, Getty Images
    Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel, who returned his first career interception 28 yards for a touchdown in the win over Cincinnati, has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

    Kinnel, a junior from Huber Heights, Ohio, had a team-high nine tackles and had his first career tackle for loss and first career sack against the Bearcats.

    Kinnel is the first Michigan player to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award since linebacker Jabrill Peppers in September last season.

    OTHER WINNERS

    Co-Offense: Iowa QB Nate Stanley, who completed 27-of-41 passes for 333 yards in the Hawkeyes’ victory over Iowa State.

    Co-Offense: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 223 yards and three TD in the Badgers’ win over Florida Atlantic. Taylor also earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

    Special Teams: Indiana WR J-Shun Harris II, who became the first Hoosier to return a punt for a TD since 2015, during a win over Virginia. The scoring return was 44 yards and he finished with 109, the most for an Indiana player since 1991.

