Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Amazon, the Big Ten Network and the Montag Group have partnered to produce a documentary series on the 2017 Michigan football season.

It will be released on Amazon Prime in January 2018. The series is not yet titled.

Amazon Prime members will be able to stream the series on the Amazon Prime video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online.

The series will include footage of Coach Jim Harbaugh, assistant coaches and players in games, practices and off-field events.

