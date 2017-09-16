Michigan last met Air Force in 2012, a 31-25 victory for the Wolverines. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan takes aim at a 3-0 start in a noon game Saturday against Air Force. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN VS. AIR FORCE

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV / radio: Big Ten Network / WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 2-0, Air Force 1-0

Line: Michigan by 23.5

Series: Michigan leads 2-0

