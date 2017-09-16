Michigan takes aim at a 3-0 start in a noon game Saturday against Air Force. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN VS. AIR FORCE
When: Saturday, noon
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
TV / radio: Big Ten Network / WWJ 950
Records: Michigan 2-0, Air Force 1-0
Line: Michigan by 23.5
Series: Michigan leads 2-0
