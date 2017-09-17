Michigan 29, Air Force 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

U.S. Air Force cadet Bennett Hatfield parachutes into
Buy Photo
U.S. Air Force cadet Bennett Hatfield parachutes into The Big House with the Michigan flag attached before Air Force battles Michigan, Saturday afternoon, September 16, 2017. Michigan wins, 29-13.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
U.S. Air Force cadet Christana Wagner parachutes into
Buy Photo
U.S. Air Force cadet Christana Wagner parachutes into The Big House with the U.S. flag attached before the game.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM players touch the Go Blue banner as they enter the
Buy Photo
UM players touch the Go Blue banner as they enter the field.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
UMs Ty Isaac (32) grimaces as he realizes he was pushed
UMs Ty Isaac (32) grimaces as he realizes he was pushed out of bounds on this run that appeared to be a touchdown early in the first quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's David Long (22) tackles Air Force QB Arion
Michigan's David Long (22) tackles Air Force QB Arion Worthman (2) as Devin Bush (10) and Maurice Hurst(73) pursue in the first quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zach Gentry (83) is pursued by Air Force's
Michigan's Zach Gentry (83) is pursued by Air Force's Grant Ross (44) and Ja'Mel Sanders (7) during the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) and Mike McCray (9)
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) and Mike McCray (9) tackle Air Force's Parker Wilson (36) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ty Isaac (32) changes direction on Air Force's
Michigan's Ty Isaac (32) changes direction on Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) as he gains a first down in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Mike McCray (9) sacks Air Force QB Arion
Michigan's Mike McCray (9) sacks Air Force QB Arion Worthman (2) for a loss of one in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) holds on as he tackles Air
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) holds on as he tackles Air Force's Arion Worthman (2) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Eddie McDoom (13) jumps after receiving
Michigan's Eddie McDoom (13) jumps after receiving the ball in the second quarter as Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) tries to make the tackle.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked and
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked and loses the ball in the second quarter. Michigan recovers.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan holder Garrett Moores (15) hugs kicker Quinn
Michigan holder Garrett Moores (15) hugs kicker Quinn Nordin (3) after he makes a 51-yard field goal late in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Tarik Black can't find the handle after
Michigan's Tarik Black can't find the handle after Air Force's Marquis Griffin tips the ball on this pass play in the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Shaler, retired from the U.S. Navy, of Boyne
Buy Photo
Kevin Shaler, retired from the U.S. Navy, of Boyne City, claps as members of the U.S. Air Force are recognized.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) tackles Air Force's
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) tackles Air Force's Arion Worthman (2) for a loss in the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UMs Mike McCray (9) pursues Air Force quarterback Arion
Buy Photo
UMs Mike McCray (9) pursues Air Force quarterback Arion Worthman(2) before he fumbles in the third quarter. Air Force kept possession of the ball.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) and Tyree Kinnel (23) tackle
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) and Tyree Kinnel (23) tackle Air Force quarterback Arion Worthman (2) as he fumbles in the third quarter. Air Force kept possession of the ball.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) tackles Michigan's Grant
Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) tackles Michigan's Grant Perry (88) on this reception in the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is unhappy as his
Buy Photo
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is unhappy as his team is penalized for holding near the end of the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michidgan's Ty Isaac (32) is pursured by Air Forces
Michidgan's Ty Isaac (32) is pursured by Air Forces Marquis Griffin (2) on a long run that appeared to be a touchdown at the end of the third quarter, but the run was called back due to holding on Michigan.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Josh Ross (12) celebrates after tackling
Michigan's Josh Ross (12) celebrates after tackling Air Force's Timothy McVey (33) on this kickoff near the beginning of the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, talks to referees
UM head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, talks to referees after he calls his team's last timeout due to too many men on the field in the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A host of Air Force players pursue Michigan's Tarik
A host of Air Force players pursue Michigan's Tarik Black (7) on this reception in the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Air Force's Jack Flor (50) tackles Michigan's Chris
Air Force's Jack Flor (50) tackles Michigan's Chris Evans (12) on this first down as his helmet comes off in the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Karan Hidgon (22) points at the crowd as
Michigan's Karan Hidgon (22) points at the crowd as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown near the end of the game.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson (7) intercepts an Air Force
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson (7) intercepts an Air Force pass near the end of the game.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM's Patrick Kugler (57) looks back while walking to
UM's Patrick Kugler (57) looks back while walking to the locker room as fans are overjoyed about UM's win.  Todd McInturf/Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    40 LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE

    The Michigan Wolverines, following a 29-13 win over Air Force, dropped one spot to No. 8 in the new Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

    The top five in the poll are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Southern California.

    Oklahoma State moved up three spots to No. 6 and Washington is No. 7.

    The Wolverines open Big Ten play at Purdue this coming Saturday at 4 p.m.

    In the Amway coaches’ poll, Michigan also fell one spot to No. 8.

    The top five in the coaches’ poll are the same as the AP poll.

    More: Wojo: For Michigan to be dominant, offense has to catch up

    POLL NOTABLES

    * Clemson jumped Oklahoma and closed in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week. The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, the most the defending national champions have received this season, after beating Louisville 47-21 on the road.

    * Mississippi State made the biggest move among the newcomers, entering the rankings for the first time this season at No. 17. The Bulldogs bashed LSU 37-7 in Starkville. Mississippi State had not been ranked since Nov. 22, 2015.

    * No. 22 San Diego State beat a Pac-12 team for the second straight week — this time Stanford — to enter the rankings. The Cardinal fell out, but two more Pac-12 teams moved into the rankings. No. 23 Utah and No. 24 Oregon are both off to 3-0 starts.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

    1. Alabama (45 first-place votes), 3-0 record, 1,504 points (last week: 1)

    2. Clemson (15), 3-0, 1,446 (3)

    3. Oklahoma (1), 3-0, 1,432 (2)

    4. Penn State, 3-0, 1,306 (5)

    5. USC, 3-0, 1,241 (4)

    6. Oklahoma State, 3-0, 1,154 (9)

    7. Washington, 3-0, 1,141 (6)

    8. Michigan, 3-0, 1,081 (7)

    9. Wisconsin, 3-0, 1,031 (10)

    10. Ohio State, 2-1, 1,015 (8)

    More: Peoples-Jones, Nordin kick-drive Michigan special teams

    11. Georgia, 3-0, 940 (13)

    12. Florida State, 0-1, 922 (11)

    13. Virginia Tech, 3-0, 730 (16)

    14. Miami, 1-0, 606 (17)

    15. Auburn, 2-1, 596 (15)

    16. TCU, 3-0, 553 (20)

    17. Mississippi State, 3-0, 532 (NR)

    18. Washington State, 3-0, 419 (21)

    19. Louisville, 2-1, 356 (14)

    20. Florida, 1-1, 308 (24)

    21. South Florida, 3-0, 272 (22)

    22. San Diego State, 3-0, 201 (NR)

    23. Utah, 3-0, 194 (NR)

    24. Oregon, 3-0, 158 (NR)

    25. LSU, 2-1, 153 (12)

    Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas State 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan State 1, Houston 1.

    COACHES’ POLL

    1. Alabama (59 first-place votes), 3-0 record, 1,618 points (last week: 1)

    2. Clemson (6), 3-0, 1,535 (2)

    3. Oklahoma, 3-0, 1,505 (3)

    4. Penn State, 3-0, 1,364 (5)

    5. USC, 3-0, 1,348 (4)

    6. Washington, 3-0, 1,277 (6)

    7. Oklahoma State, 3-0, 1,219 (8)

    8. Michigan, 3-0, 1,171 (7)

    9. Ohio State, 2-1, 1,052 (9)

    10. Wisconsin, 3-0, 1,032 (12)

    11. Florida State, 0-1, 985 (10)

    12. Georgia, 3-0, 978 (13)

    13. Virginia Tech, 3-0, 775 (16)

    14. Miami, 1-0, 659 (15)

    15. TCU, 3-0, 602 (20)

    16. Auburn, 2-1, 555 (17)

    17. South Florida, 3-0, 446 (21)

    18. Washington State, 3-0, 441 (22)

    19. Mississippi State, 3-0, 412 (NR)

    20. Louisville, 2-1, 382 (14)

    21. Utah, 3-0, 324 (24)

    22. Florida, 1-1, 312 (25)

    23. LSU, 2-1, 243 (11)

    24. Oregon, 3-0, 208 (NR)

    25. San Diego State, 3-0, 141 (NR)

    Others receiving votes: West Virginia 100, Vanderbilt 92, Colorado 84, Maryland 48, Kansas State 45, Memphis 36, Notre Dame 24, Kentucky 18, California 18, Minnesota 14, Stanford 11, North Carolina State 9, Houston 9, Duke 8, Navy 7, Iowa 6, Tennessee 3, Appalachian State 2, Wake Forest 2, Boise State 2, Michigan State 2, Arkansas 1.

    40 LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE