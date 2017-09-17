Tarik Black makes a fourth-quarter reception in Michigan's win over Air Force. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

The Michigan Wolverines, following a 29-13 win over Air Force, dropped one spot to No. 8 in the new Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The top five in the poll are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Southern California.

Oklahoma State moved up three spots to No. 6 and Washington is No. 7.

The Wolverines open Big Ten play at Purdue this coming Saturday at 4 p.m.

In the Amway coaches’ poll, Michigan also fell one spot to No. 8.

The top five in the coaches’ poll are the same as the AP poll.

POLL NOTABLES

* Clemson jumped Oklahoma and closed in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week. The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, the most the defending national champions have received this season, after beating Louisville 47-21 on the road.

* Mississippi State made the biggest move among the newcomers, entering the rankings for the first time this season at No. 17. The Bulldogs bashed LSU 37-7 in Starkville. Mississippi State had not been ranked since Nov. 22, 2015.

* No. 22 San Diego State beat a Pac-12 team for the second straight week — this time Stanford — to enter the rankings. The Cardinal fell out, but two more Pac-12 teams moved into the rankings. No. 23 Utah and No. 24 Oregon are both off to 3-0 starts.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Alabama (45 first-place votes), 3-0 record, 1,504 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (15), 3-0, 1,446 (3)

3. Oklahoma (1), 3-0, 1,432 (2)

4. Penn State, 3-0, 1,306 (5)

5. USC, 3-0, 1,241 (4)

6. Oklahoma State, 3-0, 1,154 (9)

7. Washington, 3-0, 1,141 (6)

8. Michigan, 3-0, 1,081 (7)

9. Wisconsin, 3-0, 1,031 (10)

10. Ohio State, 2-1, 1,015 (8)

11. Georgia, 3-0, 940 (13)

12. Florida State, 0-1, 922 (11)

13. Virginia Tech, 3-0, 730 (16)

14. Miami, 1-0, 606 (17)

15. Auburn, 2-1, 596 (15)

16. TCU, 3-0, 553 (20)

17. Mississippi State, 3-0, 532 (NR)

18. Washington State, 3-0, 419 (21)

19. Louisville, 2-1, 356 (14)

20. Florida, 1-1, 308 (24)

21. South Florida, 3-0, 272 (22)

22. San Diego State, 3-0, 201 (NR)

23. Utah, 3-0, 194 (NR)

24. Oregon, 3-0, 158 (NR)

25. LSU, 2-1, 153 (12)

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas State 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan State 1, Houston 1.

COACHES’ POLL

1. Alabama (59 first-place votes), 3-0 record, 1,618 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (6), 3-0, 1,535 (2)

3. Oklahoma, 3-0, 1,505 (3)

4. Penn State, 3-0, 1,364 (5)

5. USC, 3-0, 1,348 (4)

6. Washington, 3-0, 1,277 (6)

7. Oklahoma State, 3-0, 1,219 (8)

8. Michigan, 3-0, 1,171 (7)

9. Ohio State, 2-1, 1,052 (9)

10. Wisconsin, 3-0, 1,032 (12)

11. Florida State, 0-1, 985 (10)

12. Georgia, 3-0, 978 (13)

13. Virginia Tech, 3-0, 775 (16)

14. Miami, 1-0, 659 (15)

15. TCU, 3-0, 602 (20)

16. Auburn, 2-1, 555 (17)

17. South Florida, 3-0, 446 (21)

18. Washington State, 3-0, 441 (22)

19. Mississippi State, 3-0, 412 (NR)

20. Louisville, 2-1, 382 (14)

21. Utah, 3-0, 324 (24)

22. Florida, 1-1, 312 (25)

23. LSU, 2-1, 243 (11)

24. Oregon, 3-0, 208 (NR)

25. San Diego State, 3-0, 141 (NR)

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 100, Vanderbilt 92, Colorado 84, Maryland 48, Kansas State 45, Memphis 36, Notre Dame 24, Kentucky 18, California 18, Minnesota 14, Stanford 11, North Carolina State 9, Houston 9, Duke 8, Navy 7, Iowa 6, Tennessee 3, Appalachian State 2, Wake Forest 2, Boise State 2, Michigan State 2, Arkansas 1.