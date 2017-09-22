Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau look ahead to Week 4 for Michigan and Michigan State. Detroit News

Angelique S. Chengelis, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the Michigan vs. Purdue game (4 p.m. Saturday, FOX, WWJ 950, WTKA 1050).

Angelique S. Chengelis: Purdue is on a tremendous high coming off the win over Missouri, and this will be a Homecoming sellout. Michigan’s red-zone woes have been well-documented and no one is predicting the Wolverines will just snap out of it this week. But the defense will continue being as productive as it has been the first three games. Michigan 24-13

Matt Charboneau: The Boilermakers have been one of the early surprises this season, pushing Louisville to the limit and then blowing out Missouri on the road. However, the Michigan defense has been outstanding and will be the toughest Purdue has faced. Expect the Wolverines to start to get some of their offensive issues worked out in the Big Ten opener and head into the bye week still unbeaten. Michigan 31-17

John Niyo: Jeff Brohm is full of ideas with Purdue's offense. But he doesn't have the quarterback yet to make it a real threat against a defense with the scheme and speed Michigan boasts. Michigan 31-17

Bob Wojnowski: Against a prolific throwing quarterback, David Blough, and a fired-up Purdue team, we’ll get a better indication whether the Wolverines’ pass rush and young cornerbacks are as good as touted. Meanwhile, their offense either has been holding back its creativity, or is too young and tentative to show it. Until Wilton Speight puts the new pieces together, the defense will have to be the difference again. Michigan 23-14

