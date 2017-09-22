Ignas Brazdeikis (Photo: Scout.com)

Ignas Brazdeikis, a four-star forward from Orangeville High in Mono, Ontario, on Friday committed to Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class.

The 6-8 Brazdeikis chose the Wolverines over Vanderbilt and Florida. He made an official visit to Michigan earlier this month.

“It’s just a perfect fit for me,” Brazdeikis told Scout.com. “Even when I was just getting into basketball, Michigan was like a dream school for me.”

Brazdeikis is the fourth commitment in Michigan’s 2018 class, joining forward Brandon Johns of East Lansing, forward Taylor Currie of Clarkston and guard David DeJulius of Detroit East English.