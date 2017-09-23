Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammate Nick Eubanks after he scored a second-quarter touchdown. (Photo: Lon Horwedel / Special to Detroit News)

West Lafayette, Ind. — It could not have been how John O’Korn envisioned taking over and leading Michigan.

But after starter Wilton Speight was injured and knocked out of the game late in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury, O’Korn stepped in and gave the eighth-ranked Wolverines and their sagging offense a significant boost. He led them on four touchdowns drives as Michigan defeated Purdue in its Big Ten opener, 28-10, on Saturday before a sellout of 60,042 at Ross-Ade Stadium

O’Korn was 18-of-26 for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Chris Evans had 14 carries for 97 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The first long drive O’Korn directed in the second half covered 86 yards on 11 plays and was completed by Chris Evans’ 10-yard touchdown run. The Wolverines regained the lead, 14-10. Meanwhile, Michigan’s fifth-ranked defense held Purdue to minus-4 yards in the third quarter.

Purdue had 189 yards for the game, including 30 rushing. The Boilermakers had 10 yards in the second half.

Michigan built a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter with a drive on which the Boilermakers lost their second player of the game to a targeting call. After sputtering with a series of penalties, Michigan faced first and 25 when tight end Zach Gentry made a spectacular catch for 26 yards to the Purdue 3-yard line. Ty Isaac then scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

With just less than 6:46 left in the game, Evans scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from 49 yards for the Wolverines for the 28-10 lead.

Entering the game, Michigan had scored only one touchdown in 10 red-zone trips. Against Purdue, O’Korn led the Wolverines to three red-zone touchdowns.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Speight was sacked for an 11-yard loss by Markus Bailey and was down when he endured a second hit. Speight was sprawled on his back with medical trainers and the Michigan coach surrounding him, before he finally got up and left for the locker room.

According to the television and radio broadcasts, Speight was transported to another location because Ross-Ade Stadium does not have X-ray capabilities. Michigan radio reported Speight, the starting quarterback since last season, had returned to the stadium but was not seen on the sideline.

The offense was ineffective during Speight’s first three series — the Wolverines gained 11 yards on four plays and then two three-and-outs before the injury.

After the defense held Purdue to a three-and-out, backup quarterback John O’Korn took over and led Michigan on a 13-play, 84-yard touchdown drive. Zach Gentry scored on a 12-yard pass from O’Korn giving the Wolverines a 7-0 lead.

But those would be Michigan’s only first-half points. The Wolverines were outgained by the Boilermakers in the half 179-131. The Boilermakers were held to 45 rushing yards, while Michigan mustered only 29 on 21 carries.

After Gentry’s touchdown, Purdue answered on the following possession. Brycen Hopkins scored on a 10-yard pass from Elijah Sindelar, who had come in for starter David Blough.

Purdue took the lead with a field goal after getting the ball on a turnover. O’Korn’s pass deflected off receiver Grant Perry and Navon Mosley intercepted, returning it 7 yards. Purdue settled for a 29-yard field goal.

